Unitarian Universalist congregation comes home

The rebuild “on the bend” is complete, the congregation rebranded as Unitarian Universalists of Southold and the first services in its new home happened last weekend. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson photo)

The Unitarian Universalists of Southold — the new name the congregation adopted for First Universalist Church — has resumed services in their new building on the original site “on the bend” in Southold village. This weekend marked the first gathering in their own dedicated space after more than eight years sharing space with other organizations.

In March of 2015, the First Universalist Church building — which was dedicated on the site in 1837 — and its parish hall were wholly destroyed by a fire. Following the fire, members met first at Custer Institute and then at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport, where services have been held for the past eight years.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

“It was just a terrible accident and the fact that the building was as old as it was. In the old days, because the lumber was giant sized, [buildings] were built so that the studs would go from floor to ceiling without anything in between,” said Mark Sisson, president of the board of trustees for the congregation.

A building team was formed that fall, with Mr. Sisson as chairperson. Members would send suggestions and Mr. Sisson coordinated. “We basically designed the church by a committee. I did not ask particular architects or builders alone.” The new building, the result of the team’s many years of deliberation and planning, took just over a single year to be completed.

One element the congregation wanted carried over from the original structure was the cathedral windows, with their peaked, gothic-style arches. The church was able to accommodate six windows instead of the original eight. They also retained a cupola roof element, but incorporated LED lights that can be changed remotely. The new building also contains an updated kitchen, which will allow them to continue ministering to both their members and the community. Because the footprint of the building was rotated slightly to better face the road, a space opened up between the Parsonage and the new building. This has been transformed into a contemplative garden. The new building is all on one floor, making all rooms accessible to people of various abilities, and built to have a minimal impact on the environment. They hope to add solar in the near future.

Valerie Freseman, the consulting minister of the congregation, hopes to extend programming beyond Sunday services. Ms. Freseman came to Southold in 2018, when discussions about the fire and how to address it were still on going. “My role, with regards to the building, has been trying to help people see the future, not just today or this week or October 6, but years down the line. I have tried to encourage people to think about that as any faith movement goes through a traumatic experience, and it was traumatically experienced, it’s going to take time to heal from the trauma and imagine something totally different manifesting.”

Being back in their own dedicated space will allow the Unitarians to resume some of their outreach programming, including Soulful Sundowns, which is centered on music and poetry reading followed by a light meal and fellowship. There will also be panel discussions covering diverse topics, art experiences and a meditation circle.

Ms. Freseman hopes that by coming home, the new building will become a gathering place for more than just their congregation. “In this world, where the nature of faith is changing, and that’s every faith everywhere, in every community … my thing is to point out those things that are eternal. We’re going to use this building for, not just it’s for the whole community, but for what we love, what we can offer as service and religious exploration.”

A Dedication Service and opening celebration of the Unitarian Universalists of Southold will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in the new building. This service, under the direction of the Ms. Freseman and music director Charlotte Day, will feature guest speakers and special music. The public is invited to attend the ceremony and stay afterward for light refreshments and tours. The Oct. 6 event will mark the congregation’s joyous return to its home in Southold.