Mattituck Girl Scouts helping the community

Scouts in the shop learning by doing, and helping their neighbors. Back row, from left: Justin Cobis, Zoe Cobis, McKenzie Ulmet, Claire Bliss. Front row, from left: Eve Kmiotek, Ada Costello, Finnleigh Carlson, Raelyn Dooley, Mila Nardolillo, Saylor Abramo. (Courtesy photo)

Girl Scout Troop 2981 from Mattituck recently completed their Bronze Award. Scouts registered as Junior Girl Scouts receive the award in fourth or fifth grade when they have completed a “junior journey.”

With the help of Justin Cobis of Cutchogue, Troop 2981 members built a storage box to hold beach toys that will be placed at Veterans Beach in Mattituck. Their idea for the project was that children and families coming to the beach would be able to borrow toys to make their time there more enjoyable.

Pictured above with Troop Leaders Bryanne Kmiotek and Kristin Ulmet are (from left) McKenzie Ulmet, Eve Kmiotek, Zoe Cobis, Finnleigh Carlson, Ada Costello, Lilabeth Dantes, Mila Nardolillo, Saylor Abramo, Lily Cochran, Claire Bliss and Raelyn Dooley.