Photos: 2025 North Fork Dog Dock Diving event

By The Suffolk Times

Saturday, the North Fork Dog Dock Diving event at the Polo Grounds in Greenport was a bit gloomy, but there was still a solid turnout. Sunday’s weather was perfect and really brought out the crowds. A portion of this year’s proceeds will be shared between the Greenport Skate Park and the Greenport Fire Department. The numbers had yet to be tallied at presstime.

Jeremy Garretson photos

The dogs weren’t the only ones to get soaked all weekend. Sarah Phillips of First and South and Travis Zurawski, part owner of Panoramica, took turns in the dunk tank — definitely one of the highlights. Click here for the backstory on the event.

