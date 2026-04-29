Sports roundup: Tuckers lax teams fall short

Sophomore attack Riley Richert looks for an opening. (Credit: Bill Landon)

GIRLS LACROSSE

April 27: Rocky Point 9, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 7

Senior midfielder Gianna Calise and senior attack-midfielder Olivia Zehil scored two goals apiece for the visiting Tuckers (5-5, 4-4), who lost their second consecutive Suffolk County Division II match. Senior midfielder Page Kellershon, who is second among all county scorers (38 goals, 28 assists, 66 points), contributed a goal and two assists.

Freshman attack Ellie McKenna and senior attack-midfielder Claire McKenzie added solo goals, and senior attack Grace Quinn had an assist. Abigail Hansen led the Eagles (4-6, 2-6) with a hat-trick.

On April 23, the Tuckers dropped an 11-10 decision to Kings Park. Kellershon powered the hosts with five goals and one assist. Zehil finished with two goal. Calise (three assists) and McKenna, McKennzie each had a goal. Avery Brown struck for a hat-trick for the Kingsmen.

BOYS LACROSSE

April 28: Miller Place 11, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 6

The Tuckers (1-10, 1-9) held a 4-3 halftime advantage before the Panthers (5-6, 4-6) outscored them, 4-0, in the third quarter of the Division II encounter. Junior Jack Buonaiuto (one assist) and sophomore Sean Zurawski each finished with two goals.

Junior Rafa Finnerty and freshman Alex Kellershon contributed a goal and an assist each. Junior goalie Alex Warren made 16 saves. Dylan LaGala paced Miller Place with five goals and two assists, and Jeffrey Kinkaid had a hat-trick.

Junior Henry Blair scored four goals to lead Mattituck to its first win of the season, an 11-8 victory over Bellport (1-9, 1-8) on April 23. Jack Buonaiuto had three goals and an assist, and Finnerty added two goals and an assist. Sophomore Owen Buonaiuto finished with a goal and an assist, and Zurawski added a goal. Warren produced 17 saves.

On April 25, the Tuckers dropped a 12-5 home decision to Elwood-John Glenn (4-6, 4-5). Blair paced Mattituck with a hat-trick, and Finnerty contributed two goals and one assist. Warren had another active game with 12 saves. Casey Goralski and Grayden Aebisher led the Knights with four goals apiece.

BASEBALL

April 24: Southold 9, Smithtown Christian 3

Noah Riddell struck out 13 batters as the Settlers (4-5, 4-5) won the League VIII game against the Knights (2-8, 2-8) at home.

SOFTBALL

April 27: Bayport-Blue Point 24, M/S/G 7

Emily Hutchinson paced the Tuckers (1-10, 0-9) with a hit, two runs, and one RBI in the League VI game. Makayla Grauer struck out seven batters in six innings to take the win for the Phantoms (7-5). Sarah Benedict went 3-for-3 with five RBIs.

In a 14-11 home loss to Glenn (4-8, 4-6) on April 23, Sophia Boyle drove in three runs and scored one herself.

Schedule

April 30

Mattituck boys tennis vs. Ross, 4:30 p.m.

May 1

Southold boys tennis vs. Mattituck, 3:30 p.m.

MSG girls softball at Pierson/Bridgehampton, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck baseball vs. Elwood-John Glenn, 5:30 p.m.

May 4

Mattituck baseball at Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold boys lacrosse at Port Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Southold baseball at Bridgehampton, 4:30 p.m.

May 5

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse at Port Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

May 6

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse vs. East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson at Fred W. Thiele Jr. Recreational, 4:30 p.m.

May 7

Southold baseball vs. Ross, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls track and field vs. Port Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys track and field at Port Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse at Westhampton Beach, 4:30 p.m.

MSG girls softball at Center Moriches, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck baseball vs. Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys lacrosse vs. West Babylon, 5:30 p.m.