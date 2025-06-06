Political sign law change on horizon in Southold

Southold Town Hall. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso file photo)

Southold Town Board will hold a public hearing regarding an amended political sign law Tuesday, June 24, at 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

The law states that “while the excessive display of political signs during campaigns can be unsightly and distracting to passing motorists, such signs provide an inexpensive means for candidates and political parties to express their views.”

The law changes aim to implement conditions to minimize aesthetic and visual impacts.

Changes to the law are as follows:

Political signs must not exceed 32 square feet in area on privately owned residential, commercial or industrial properties. The signs must be securely fastened.

Electronic or flashing signs are prohibited.

Signs must not obstruct or impair visibility or traffic in any way, nor create a hazard or disturbance to public health, safety and welfare.

Political signs can only be displayed between Labor Day and 10 days after the election for which they were placed.

No one is allowed to place political signs on Southold Town-owned land, including municipal-use parcels, town rights-of-way, town parks, utility poles, signs, or beaches or any town structures. The Town reserves the right to remove any signs that are placed in prohibited areas.

Individual candidates for public office would have to pay a security deposit, set by a Town Board resolution, to post signs. Alternatively, political parties could pay the security deposit set by the Town Board which would cover all candidate signs associated with that party.

All payments would be made to the town clerk’s office and returned by Town Board resolution. Individual candidates or political parties who violate the law would forfeit the return of their security deposit.