Rainbows, bubbles and ‘defiant joy’ reign at North Fork Pride

The 2025 North Fork Pride Parade took over Greenport Village Saturday with rainbows, music, flags and the message of ‘Defiant Joy.’ Throngs of parade supporters lined Front Street as floats passed, including the one holding this year’s grand marshals Liz Casey and Kathryn Casey Quigley.

This year’s theme was “Defiant Joy.” Celebrants were encouraged to stand together by marching, dancing and celebrating in a statement of resilience, power, and unapologetic joy.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

Scenes from the 2025 North Fork Pride parade and festival in Greenport Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The parade was followed by a free, all-day street festival complete with entertainment, community resources and local vendors. There were food trucks and local eats, beverages like beer and wine, live music and entertainment, community and craft vendors, a family activity area, a wellness tent, resource booths, giveaways and more.

Produced by the nonprofit LGBT Network, North Fork Pride helps to pioneer advocacy and social change, and to expand access to critical support and resources for LGBT people.