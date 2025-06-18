Third annual North Fork Pride returns with parade, festival

(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The LGBT Network announced the return of North Fork Pride, a yearly celebration of visibility, unity, and equality, on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in the heart of Greenport Village.

The parade will step off at noon, and its route will showcase local LGBTQ+ organizations, allies, schools, community groups and vibrant floats. The parade will be followed by a free, all-day street festival complete with entertainment, community resources and local vendors. There will be food trucks and local eats, beverages like beer and wine, live music and entertainment, community and craft vendors, a family activity area, a wellness tent, resource booths, giveaways and more.

This year’s theme is “Defiant Joy.” Celebrants are encouraged to stand together by marching, dancing and celebrating in a statement of resilience, power, and unapologetic joy.

The first Pride event of its kind on the North Fork, North Fork Pride brings individuals from all over Long Island and beyond to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride. It labels the North Fork as a safe and inclusive space embracing the LGBTQ+ community. Produced by the nonprofit LGBT Network, North Fork Pride helps to pioneer advocacy and social change, and to expand access to critical support and resources for LGBT people.

For those eager for an early start to the festivities, the official North Fork Pride Pre-Party will be held at the American Beech Hotel, 302 Main St., Greenport, on Saturday, June 21, at 5 p.m. This event will feature cocktails, light bites, entertainment, dancing, raffles, and a chance to mingle with fellow attendees, local leaders, and special guests. Tickets to this fundraiser are $50 and are available online for pre-purchase as well as at the door.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to register to march in the parade or vend at the festival, please visit www.northforkpride.org.