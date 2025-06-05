Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: June 5, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 28, 2025.

Cutchogue (11935)

  • Cohen I Trust to Frederick Thayer, 42 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-1-21) (R) $994,000

Dering Harbor (11965)

  • Richard Smith Trust to Peter Swerdloff & Nancy Foner, 6G Nicoll Road (701-1-1-17) (R) $2,250,000

East Marion (11939)

  • Thomas Egner to Frank DeCarlo & Dulcinea Benson, 8665 Main Road (1000-31-3-14) (R) $975,000

Fishers Island (06390)

  • Joseph & Lucia Henderson to John & Laura Cooper, 4322 Central Avenue (1000-10-11-1.002) (R) $4,525,000

Greenport (11944)

  • Robert & Gail Ghosio to Jarvis Hamptons Management LLC, 33 Sunset Lane (1000-33-4-48) (R) $975,000
  • SV Greenport LLC to County of Suffolk, 59670 North Road (1000-44-4-5.001) (R) $400,000

Laurel (11948)

  • William & Suzanne Crabtree to Blu Belle LLC, 1487 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-69-4-3) (R) $2,950,000

Mattituck (11952)

  • Ralph & Cheryl Freeman & Heather Hughes to Erik Walter & Sandra Lancaster, 600 Wavecrest Lane (1000-100-3-6) (R) $875,000

Orient (11957)

  • Roger Tabor & Andrea Petratos to Josef Windisch, 1365 Plum Island Lane (1000-15-5-6) (R) $890,000

Riverhead (11901)

  • Pennys Road Northville Farm LLC to County of Suffolk, 4560 Sound Avenue (600-19-1-10) (V) $4,669,000
  • Brian T Egan (Referee) & Sulma Claros (Defendant) to Hamptons Flips NY LLC, 313 Osborn Avenue (600-128-1-20) (R) $700,000
  • Irwin Freeman to Robert & Claudia Squillace, 2 Goose Neck Lane (600-82.01-1-2) (R) $570,000
  • Johannes & Janet Brongers to Linda Scholl, 2703 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-3-169) (R) $545,000
  • Lonnie & Samuel Muldrow to 11 Oakland Dr LLC, 11 Oakland Drive South (600-65-4-8) (R) $343,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

  • Patricia Rosenberg & Andrew & Steven Rosenberg to Kingshaus LLC, 6 Great Circle Drive (700-1-1-55) (V) $775,000

Southold (11971)

  • Richard & Breanne Rothwell to Geoffrey & Michelle Brady, 840 Town Harbor Lane (1000-64-5-5) (R) $1,885,000
  • Christopher & Andrea Mandfredi to Matthew & Brandy Kaessinger, 320 Burgundy Court (1000-51-3-3.015) (R) $1,250,000
  • Ioannis & Anna Tsimis to Jason & Taima Ramsey, 55370 County Road 48 (1000-52-3-26) (R) $745,000
  • Gary Gillanders to Walter Gless, 800 Koke Drive (1000-87-5-7) (R) $45,500

Wading River (11792)

  • Frank Pizzi to Eric Sousa & Kaitlin Pescitelli-Sousa, 99 Josephine Drive (600-114-1-1) (R) $750,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; 

