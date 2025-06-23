Southold opens cooling centers for heat wave

Southold Town Community Center at 1170 Peconic Lane in Peconic will operate as a cooling center for the public June 23 and 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (File photo)

A cooling center will be open at Southold Town Community Center, located at 1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic, on June 23 and 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone looking for relief from the heat.

A heat advisory remains in effect in Suffolk County from noon Monday, June 23, through 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 24. Heat index values of up to 100 degrees are expected.

The National Weather Service said the extreme heat may last through Wednesday, but temperatures should cool down Thursday and Friday.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses such as heatstroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rash.

“Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at increased risk,” the National Weather Service advisory stated.

Community members are advised to stay cool at home or visit a place with air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments to reduce risk during outdoor work.

Anyone who is overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location. In cases of heatstroke, call 911. Any non-emergency questions can be directed to the Southold Police Department at 631-765-2600.