Full pulls of big numbers in LIAPA Junior garden tractor league

By Angela Colangelo

A boy on a small blue tractor pulls 1625 pounds of concrete blocks on the sled behind his tractor. Three men stand in the background waiting to see if he makes it.
Jackson Page of East Hampton and his third generation Ford 100 tractor out-pulled them all Saturday night as the sun was setting. (Credit: Daniel Franc)

The Long Island Antique Power Association tractor pull track was hosed down and made ready for the junior garden tractor puller league big night under the lights Saturday night.

The fairly dry and dusty track caused no problems for the pullers until the weight on the sled eclipsed 1,250 pounds. Even with the assisting adult Long Island Antique Power Association members breaking out the hose, tires dug in one after the other. With slight adjustments, junior pullers were able to back out and steer away from the divots.

In the end, Jackson Page of East Hampton drove the last garden tractor standing, hauling an impressive 1,875 pounds in his victory lap. The winning weight, that none of the other junior pullers could pull for a “full pull” was 1,749 pounds.

Photos by Daniel Franc

A boy in a red T-shirt, black shorts and a straw hat sits on a yellow tractor.
Nolan Dickerson of Southold pulls on his yellow Cub Cadet wearing a brightly colored tie-dyed t-shirt
Three boys stand on the tractor pull track watching as the winner drives his blue tractor in a victory lap.
Five garden tractors are in a line with junior tractor pullers waiting their turn at the sled
A girl in a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, jeans and baseball cap pulls the weighted sled with her green tractor.
Junior puller Michael Barry wears a blue shirt and digs in with his 72-year-old red Panzer tractor.
A boy in a green shirt drives a yellow tractor with track-type wheels, not tires.
A boy in a blue t shirt drives a green garden tractor with over a thousand pounds on the sled.
