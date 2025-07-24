Full pulls of big numbers in LIAPA Junior garden tractor league

Jackson Page of East Hampton and his third generation Ford 100 tractor out-pulled them all Saturday night as the sun was setting. (Credit: Daniel Franc)

The Long Island Antique Power Association tractor pull track was hosed down and made ready for the junior garden tractor puller league big night under the lights Saturday night.

The fairly dry and dusty track caused no problems for the pullers until the weight on the sled eclipsed 1,250 pounds. Even with the assisting adult Long Island Antique Power Association members breaking out the hose, tires dug in one after the other. With slight adjustments, junior pullers were able to back out and steer away from the divots.

In the end, Jackson Page of East Hampton drove the last garden tractor standing, hauling an impressive 1,875 pounds in his victory lap. The winning weight, that none of the other junior pullers could pull for a “full pull” was 1,749 pounds.

Photos by Daniel Franc