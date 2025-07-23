Lt. George Sullivan honored at Town Beach renaming

Lt. George Sullivan’s family and Southold Town Board celebrate the renaming of Southold Town Beach in his honor. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

The Southold community celebrated the life of a devoted public servant July 22 as they erected the plaque designating Southold Town Beach as Lt. George Robert Sullivan Beach.

Mr. Sullivan served six terms as the town’s tax receiver, was a decorated Marine, a 40-year member of the American Legion and a devout Mets fan. He died Jan. 10, 2020, but will be remembered every time locals visit the renamed beach.

The dedication is something fellow Vietnam War veteran Jack Gibbons, a decorated U.S. Navy executive officer and former Mattituck High School social studies teacher of 34 years, played an integral role in making a reality.

“This was just to honor a true American hero,” Mr. Gibbons said. “A lot of people don’t understand that the Navy Cross is right underneath the Medal of Honor, and to be honest with you, what he did probably deserved consideration for the Medal of Honor.”

During Mr. Sullivan’s tour in Dông Hà, Vietnam, as a member of Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, he participated in a rescue mission for a downed helicopter crew. He was wounded during a firefight in the rescue and struck by enemy fire at least seven times. He survived and was transported to Saigon, then flown to Japan and later Alaska.

Doctors were ultimately forced to amputate is left leg after several operations. He was awarded the Navy Cross for his brave actions in Dông Hà.

Mr. Sullivan’s daughter, Megan Collins, said the beach dedicated was all Mr. Gibbons’ idea.

“He just felt like this would be an amazing thing to have where the town could represent him and all of the veterans,” Ms. Collins said. “I’m so grateful that Jack put all of the work in to get this done.”

At the bottom of the sign, the dedication reads, “In honor of his heroic service to our country during the Vietnam War and the service of all our war veterans.”

Mr. Sullivan’s family was joined by American Legion members, Town Board members and other community members at the ceremony to commemorate his life.

(Credit: Nicole Wagner)

The Town Board voted unanimously to rename the beach in his honor on Feb. 25 to recognize the outstanding service Mr. Sullivan provided his community, town and country throughout his life. Councilman Brian Mealy described the celebration as a “unanimous community beautiful effort” during the ceremony.

“Southold Town really appreciates its veterans and we have one of the highest percentage of veterans on Long Island,” Mr. Mealy said.

Town Supervisor Al Krupski also noted the importance of recognizing veterans’ military service in Southold.

“It’s important that they know everyone recognizes the service they have done for our country,” Mr. Krupski said.