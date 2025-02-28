Southold Town Beach renamed to honor Lt. George Sullivan

George Sullivan pictured at his home in 2017. (Joe Werkmeister file photo)

Lt. George Robert Sullivan is remembered by his community as a decorated Marine, beloved Mets fan and avid public servant. Although Mr. Sullivan died Jan. 10, 2020, he will be remembered every time locals visit Southold Town Beach — recently renamed in his honor.

The decision was approved through a resolution passed by the Southold Town Board Tuesday, Feb. 25.

“The Town Board of the Town of Southold unanimously supports this effort, recognizing the outstanding service Lt. George R. Sullivan provided to his community, town and country,” Councilwoman Jill Doherty read from the resolution. Mr. Sullivan served six terms as the town’s tax receiver.

Mr. Sullivan was awarded the Navy Cross as a Marine during the Vietnam War when his left leg was amputated after being hit by enemy fire, as previously reported by The Suffolk Times. The award is the country’s second-highest military decoration.

He was stationed in Dông Hà as a member of Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment when he took part in a mission to rescue the crew of a downed helicopter. He was wounded during a long firefight and struck by enemy fire at least seven times. He survived and was transported to Saigon, then flown to Japan and later, Alaska.

Doctors were ultimately forced to amputate his left leg after several operations.

A quote from Mr. Sullivan is featured on one of the glass panels engraved with “Voices of Veterans” — quotes from veterans detailing their experiences — as part of The American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial in Washington, D.C.

His quote reads: “Yes, I wished things would have worked out a little better for me, but I did come home alive and had a fairly successful life.”

In 2017, he served as grand marshal of the 13th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cutchogue.

For more than 40 years, Mr. Sullivan belonged to the American Legion. He was voted commander in 2014 until later that year when he suffered a heart attack.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to the people who serve in our American Legion and to the veterans in our community,” Councilman Brian Mealy said. “We have one of the highest rates of veterans on all of Long Island, and it’s an honor to put forward an effort to honor George R. Sullivan.”

In addition to his service to the town, Mr. Sullivan also opened his own accounting practice on the North Fork, a business that he ran until 1999. He then worked on a smaller basis until 2014.