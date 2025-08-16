Blotter: Four DWIs in the past week

In the past week, Southold police responded to the following incidents:

A hot and thirsty beach walker from Connecticut dropped in to cool off at the Silver Sands Motel in Greenport on Aug. 4 and decided to help himself to a beverage from behind the unattended bar. The owner confronted him, saying that the bar and restaurant were closed, and called police to file a trespass complaint. The beach walker left without incident.

Police received reports Aug. 6 from two establishments on South Street in Greenport that had received counterfeit $100 bills. The operator of one expressed a suspicion about knowing who circulated the bill but did not want to give further information at the time.

Police responded to the Southold IGA Aug. 6 on a report of a pedestrian ht by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a man sitting on a bench who said he had fallen on the shoulder of the road, was not struck and did not need medical attention. The man reportedly appeared intoxicated and indicated during the interview that he had consumed “a few” alcoholic beverages. He was escorted to his residence by police.

A Cutchogue woman called police Aug. 6 to report that an unknown voice outside her residence was scaring her dog. Responding officers traced the noise to a bird cannon in a cornfield across the street.

An anonymous report of loud banging brought officers to a unit at Lakeside Garden Apartments in Greenport, where police found an intoxicated 28-year-old man. Officer advised the man that “due to his ongoing alcohol abuse” he might consider a detox program. The man agreed and was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

A 33-year-old resident of Vineyard View apartments in Greenport came to police headquarters Aug. 6 to report an argument with another resident, who used obscene language and gestures toward him and his children and threatened to call ICE on them. He said the neighbor has previously been verbally abusive to other residents at the complex, is constantly yelling at children of Hispanic descent and that complex management has done nothing in response to her behavior. The incident was documented and the man was advised to call police immediately if future incidents occur.

A complaint about youths causing a disturbance brought officers to the parking lot at Goose Creek Beach, where three people were found with a vehicle, “just hanging out after getting pizza.” Officers observed an open alcoholic beverage in the wheel well of the vehicle and one young man said he had found the can and was about to throw it away. That individual appeared to officers to have glassy, bloodshot eyes and alcohol on his breath. After his friends, who did not appear impaired, left, the youth was told to secure his vehicle, and was escorted to his residence, where an officer spoke with his father.

An anonymous report of a motor vehicle accident on Main Road in Southold led police to an operator who had struck a parked car. The driver, Taylor Hart of Cutchogue, 29, was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and transported to headquarters for processing.

A 25-year-old Greenport woman called police Aug. 8 to report that another woman had slapped her with an open hand while she was on the boardwalk at Mitchell Park with her boyfriend. Police arrived, and she told them she had sprayed her alleged assailant in the eyes with pepper spray in self-defense and that she wished to press charges. Officers identified the alleged aggressor as Latricia Lawrence of Greenport, 46, who was placed under arrest, taken to ELIH for medical evaluation and, once cleared, taken to headquarters for processing. She was released on an appearance ticket.

A witness reported to police Aug. 9 about 11:40 a.m. that a car had “skidded” through a stop sign at Bay Avenue and Peconic Bay Boulevard in Mattituck, leaving behind its front bumper with license plate attached. The witness said the driver, who appeared to be female, then turned around and drove north on Bay Avenue at “a high rate of speed.” Police retrieved the bumper, saw no other damage in the area, and subsequently located the vehicle, a white Honda Accord, after it rear-ended another car at Harbor Lane and Main Road in Cutchogue and drove away. The other driver, a Rockville Centre man, flagged the Honda down and had it pull over at Eastern Tire in Cutchogue. The driver of the bumperless car, Theresa Fucci of West Islip, 67, was found there, standing outside her running vehicle. She reportedly showed signs of intoxication, did poorly on standar field sobriety tests, and was taken to headquarters for arrest processing. The bumper was returned to her vehicle.

Police receive word Aug. 9 at about 10:15 p.m. of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane on Main Road. The caller said it had last been seen turning onto New Suffolk Road. Police located the listed vehicle at the intersection of Fifth and Main streets in New Suffolk, where the driver failed to signal at a four-way stop. The driver, Katherine Trouern-Trend of Easthampton, Mass., 54, was pulled over and allegedly found to be intoxicated at the scene, placed under arrest and held at police headquarters for morning arraignment.

Police responded Aug. 9 about 11:43 p.m. to a report of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane and striking a tree on Eugenes Road in Cutchogue. Upon arrival, police found a vehicle off the roadway that had sustained damage. The vehicle operator, Jennifer Lengyel of Cutchogue, 31, was allegedly found to be intoxicated at the scene, placed under arrest and taken to headquarters for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.