Mattituck Park District proposes 28% tax hike

Residents can vote for the Mattituck Park District at Veterans Memorial Park in Mattituck on Aug. 21 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

The Mattituck Park District will host its 2026 budget vote, totaling $925,500, at Veterans Memorial Park in Mattituck on Thursday, Aug. 21, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The overall expenditures for 2026 are a $176,300 increase from the 2025 season, which totaled $749,200. The proposed tax revenue for 2026 is a 28% increase from last year for a total of $757,800 to be raised by taxes.

On average, homes in Mattituck paid roughly $130 in taxes towards the district, Kevin Byrne, chairman of the district board of commissioners, said. The proposed budget would increase their dues by roughly $35 to $40.

A majority of the increases in the budget stem from capital improvements and maintenance costs to run the district’s nine parks, Mr. Byrne said.

“We’re just trying to continue the path towards better parks, better facilities, and you know, more useful and functional properties,” he said.

Potential major purchases for the district in 2026, totaling roughly $250,000, include: districtwide Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking and building upgrades; playground enhancements; Breakwater Beach facility improvements; fencing at Aldrich Lane; and parking lot lighting and conference room upgrades at Veterans Park.

“The park district suffered significant maintenance neglect and lack of upgrades over the previous 12 to 15 [years], the last three years exempted,” Mr. Byrne said. “Everything from toilets, to bathrooms, to electrical systems, to plumbing systems, to heating systems — all of these systems are in need of repair and replacement.”

Additional upgrades to the driveway, parking and air conditioning at Bailie Beach Lodge and proposed additional floating docks using QR codes for payment at Love Lane Boathouse and Boat Ramp would increase revenue for the district.

A 15% increase to rent out park district venues in 2026 is also accounted for in the proposed budget. Estimated revenues for the 2026 budget to be raised by rentals, special events and other revenue streams total $167,700.

Site maintenance and improvement costs are up 85% from last year’s budget, for a total of $326,100.

This year’s budget vote marks the second time in four years that the park district has pierced the 2% tax cap, as the district raised taxes by 78% in the 2023 budget vote to account for inflation and a 33% tax cut in 2018. Nearly 600 voters showed up for the 2023 budget vote, with a four-to-one majority in favor of the increase.

Should the 2026 budget not pass, Mr. Byrne said the district can sustain itself.

“If the people don’t want this budget to go through, it’s not the end of the world for the Mattituck Park District,” Mr. Byrne said. “Back when it was 78%, it was the end of the world for the Mattituck Park District. Either people voted for that budget or we sold a property. Those were the choices we had.”

Residents can attend an informational meeting about the upcoming budget vote at Veterans Memorial Park Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. to learn more.

“The reason for the meeting is not for us to tell everybody what we’re doing,” Mr. Byrne said. “It’s for them to tell us whether or not they want to give us some additional funds and give us the money to build these things; and also to have a voice and say in where that money is directed.”

In other park-related news, there is one commissioner’s seat up for grabs this November. The seat holds a three-year term that begins Jan. 1, 2026 and runs through Dec. 31, 2028.

Petitions to run for commissioner will be available at the park district office at Veterans Memorial Park starting Oct. 9 and are due back to the district clerk in the office by Oct. 27. The vote for the commissioner’s seat will be held Nov. 20 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

For more information about the upcoming budget vote and November commissioner’s vote, visit mattituckparks.com/vote.