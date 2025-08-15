Oh say can Julia sing! Local artist wows at Citi Field

Guitarist Joe Ciampa and local singer-songwriter Julia King ready to wow the crowd ahead of the Mets vs Braves game Thursday. (Credit: courtesy photo)

On Thursday night, Julia King, the popular Greenport-based musician and singer, took to Citi Field to sing the National Anthem before the first ball was thrown out of the NY Mets and the Atlanta Braves game.

There were plenty of loyal Julia King fans in the house, but for those locals who couldn’t make it out to Queens for the live show, we secured some footage.

(Credit: courtesy footage)

“I come from a big baseball family and we’re all Mets fans,” Ms. King said. Indeed, their super fandom seems to follow the King family everywhere. “[Former Met] Keith Hernandez lives up the street from my parents and my mom has been his cat sitter for the past 17 years.”

Ms. King had more to say before the big show, check it out.

The baseball game itself played after Ms. King sung her heart out, turned out to be a disappointment with the Mets losing to the Braves 4-3. This marks the team coming up with 13 losses in the last 15 games.

The Mets are home again tonight against the Seattle Mariners, however, and looking to rally.