TRMG staff earn top honors at NY Press Association awards

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Times Review Media Group staffers earned numerous awards at the New York Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest, leading a strong showing for the parent company of The Suffolk Times.

Ambrose Clancy, editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012, was named “Writer of the Year” during the three-day event held April 23-25 in Saratoga Springs.

Judged by members of another press association, the contest drew more than 3,000 entries from 154 newspapers across New York State, with awards presented in 68 categories. Most categories are split into circulation-based divisions, with winners selected within each group.

Mr. Clancy’s submissions included a profile of a bayman; an in-depth look at the Trump administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants and its effect on Shelter Islanders; a column on obituaries; a report on the unsolved Island homicide of Rev. Paul Wancura; and a feature on animal control officer Jenny Zahler’s efforts to bring Pablo the peacock back home.

The “Writer of the Year” winner is selected from entries across all circulation divisions.

“This is one of the most coveted awards and is incredibly well-deserved,” said TRMG publisher Andrew Olsen, whose publications also include the Riverhead News-Review, along with lifestyle magazines Northforker and Southforker.

Amy Zavatto, editor-in-chief of the lifestyle brands, received first place in the feature writing category for a story on the Old Mill restaurant. Northforker also took second place for best magazine cover for its Riverhead Raceway issue.

Former staff reporter Amanda Olsen earned second place for a feature story about the Long Island Oyster Growers Association that appeared in Northforker.

Other honors included a third-place award in online breaking news for TRMG digital editor Angela Colangelo, who captured images, video and wrote up a full story when a common cuckoo native to Africa, Asia and Europe landed on the East End.

Judge’s comments for the win highlighted that it was “an excellent piece of digital storytelling that reminds us that not every breaking news story is a crisis.”

Chrissy Sampson and Nancy Green also earned third-place recognition. Ms. Sampson was recognized for a feature that appeared in Southforker, and Ms. Green for column writing for the Shelter Island Reporter.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our staff and the work they produce,” Mr. Olsen said.