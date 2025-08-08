Oregon Road Organics launches farm programs for all ages

The silo at Oregon Road Organics’ farm stand. (Credit: Madison Fender)

Oregon Road Organics, with their distinctive silo on Oregon Road, has more going on this season than their usual farm stand.

The farm, owned by the Fabb family, has been in operation since 2019, when it was started on preserved farmland. The farm is Certified Organic by the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York and grows over 100 varieties of produce, including garlic, radishes, beets, corn, tomatoes, pumpkins, watermelon and more.

In addition to their popular Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares, farm manager Kendall Fabb has created some new programs for kids and adults to connect with the farm.

Tiny Farmers is a hands-on program for kids ages 3 to 6, meant to help children learn where their food comes from.

“I wanted to create a fun way for kids to make a connection to agriculture and interact with the farm,” Ms. Fabb said. “They can learn how vegetables grow, why they grow and who grows them.”

She runs the program with Emily DiVello, who also helps run the farm’s CSA, and Kayla Corrigan, who teaches universal pre-kindergarten at Cutchogue East Elementary School. The program takes place every other Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and has kids exploring sensory play stations and vegetable stamping; there’s even a mini farmers market set up for them to play at. Tiny Farmers will continue through October and costs $65 per session.

Wellness for adults is also on the schedule with Farmbody Pilates, a collaboration with Gab N Flow Pilates. On Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m., you can join an open-air Pilates class and browse a curated pop-up by Detour Boutiques afterwards.

Participants will learn about the organic and regenerative practices that Oregon Road Organics follows and how they harvest and care for their produce. Tickets are $35 and includes a sample bag of organic produce to take home.

“Farmbody is a wellness experience — it’s about self-confidence and learning how to nourish your body,” Ms. Fabb said. And stay tuned; she intends to host more movement-based wellness programs for adults this season.

The farmstand now has a large, brand-new black barn as a backdrop, which went up in May. “Since we’ve grown a lot,” Ms. Fabb said, “it will be useful for storage, packing and washing. We need more space to house produce.”

The new barn at Oregon Road Organics. (Credit: Stephanie Villani)

The farm’s CSA program, run by Ms. Fabb, Emily DiVello and Calvin Greenwood, has tripled in size this year. The farm offers a 12-week program with a full share (10-12 items per basket) that feeds four people; they also have a 20-week share, with a full share or a half-share (5-6 items per basket) that feeds two.

CSA pickups are at the silo on Tuesdays and Saturdays; they have also added three new pickup locations west of here: the NYU Langone Farmers Market in Mineola on Thursday; the Three Village Farmers Market in East Setauket on Friday, and the Huntington Village Farmers Market on Sunday.

While this year’s CSA signups are closed, you can find details on next year’s program on Oregon Road Organics’ website. Farm Stand hours are Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.