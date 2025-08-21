Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 21, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 13, 2025.

Aquebogue (11931)

  • Brian & Teresa Kuck to Mitchell Josephs, 71 Sunup Trail (600-86-5-32) (R) $749,000

Calverton (11933)

  • Richard Smith & Laurie Harrisont to Vicente Gomez, 64 Baiting Hollow Lane (600-40-3-20) (R) $525,000

Cutchogue (11935)

  • George & Lisa Haase to Justin Matson, 4785 Stillwater Avenue (1000-137-3-10) (R) $1,501,000
  • Frank & Tracy Raynor to Carin & Joseph Francica, 1800 Harbor Lane (1000-103-1-25) (R) $975,000

Greenport (11944)

  • Jennifer Dolle to Paul & Georgenne Weisenfeld, 516 Fourth Street (1001-6-2-16.002) (R) $1,195,000
  • Hunter One Realty Inc to Delbert & Sydney Flood, 525 Landing Lane (1000-43-4-16) (R) $920,000
  • Jose & Yolanda Miranda to Ravi & Dipika Patel, 224 South Street (1001-4-6-10) (R) $850,000
  • Paul Moschetta to Madeleine Piro, 336 Second Street (1001-4-6-24.004) (R) $578,000

Jamesport (11947)

  • Lorraine Sakli & Robert Croce to 1014 Peconic Bay LLC, 1014 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-91-1-9.001) (V) $374,000

Laurel (11948)

  • Terence & Julie O’Daly to Kristy Naddell, 1895 Aldrich Lane (1000-125-2-1.018) (R) $1,470,000

Mattituck (11952)

  • Zenith Property Group LLC to Southampton Building Company Corp, 4380 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-78) (V) $275,000

New Suffolk (11956)

  • Peter R McGreevy (Referee) & Estate of Christine Stulsky (Defendant) to Norex LLC, 515 Orchard Street (1000-117-5-35) (R) $630,000

Riverhead (11901)

  • Russell Ireland to 5873 Sound Avenue LLC, 5873 Sound Avenue (600-9-2-9) (C) $3,500,000
  • Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Inc to Agustin Sicajau, 9 Terry Place (600-111-4-4.006) (R) $700,000
  • Stephen Liotta to Jose Luna & Dina Galicia, 1049 West Main Street (600-125-2-41) (R) $700,000
  • Harcol Inc to Hallett House LLC, 206 Roanoke Avenue (600-128-6-34) (C) $650,000
  • Silver Village Condominium LLC to Beninati Family Trust, 48 Summerfield Lane North (600-45.01-1-48) (R) $550,000
  • Madalon Mathys Trust to Beth Gorenfeld, 2001 Augusta Alley (600-64.01-1-25.001) (R) $479,000
  • Estate of Virginia McKay to Lodgeport LLC, 137 Merritts Pond Road (600-107-1-24.002) (R) $325,000

Shelter Island (11964)

  • Jacob C Turner (Referee) & Thomas Mulligan (Defendant) to Hunter One Realty Inc, 5 Marc Street (700-15-4-16) (R) $760,000

Shelter Island Heights  (11965)

  • GV Budd Trust to Tomer & Robin Melman, 62 Country Club Drive (700-1-2-15) (R) $1,400,000

Southold (11971)

  • Vincent & Eileen Caruso to Joseph & Danielle LaBarbera, 9390 North Bayview Road (1000-79-8-12.002) (R) $1,720,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

