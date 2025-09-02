Cartoon osprey nests at Southold Free Library

Southold Free Library will host an unveiling ceremony for its new cartoon mascot Olive the Osprey Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. (Illustration courtesy Harry Antonucci)

Every spring, ospreys flock back to Southold, nesting here throughout town as feathered friends in the warmer months. There’s one osprey new to town this year who will be making a home for herself at Southold Free Library for years to come.

Olive the Osprey, Southold Free Library’s recently commissioned cartoon mascot, will be officially unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. Community members are invited to the unveiling ceremony for light refreshments and ice cream where stickers of the new mascot will be handed out.

The quirky purple osprey character, with the library’s lighthouse logo on its cheek, was designed by local illustrator and 2018 Southold High School alum Harry Antonucci.

“I’m hoping when people see Olive, they realize no matter who they are or where they come from, they’re always welcome to fly in and absorb as much knowledge and information as humanly possible,” Mr. Antonucci said. “And that books have the power to make them better people.”

Anakin Jackson Mignone, special projects assistant at the library and 2019 Southold High School alum, grew up a few minutes’ walk from the library. The Southold institution is a place filled with tales of lands far, far away and programs for all ages — something he has been no stranger to as a lifelong local.

“I have so many fond memories of going to different programs throughout the year with Ms. Dana and Ms. Penny,” Mr. Mignone said. “It was always a place that I felt like I could ask for help.”

The library also helped support Mr. Mignone’s interest in film making growing up — offering a camera to rent out and a computer with software to edit the videos he made.

“It definitely has an attraction to kids as a safe, comfortable space to go to, and especially now I think they really lean into supporting younger- and middle-aged kids through high school,” Mr. Mignone said.

Olive’s introduction is something Mr. Mignone hopes will create a positive, friendly embodiment of the library.