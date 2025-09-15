LIRR strike averted — for now — after union leaders ask President Trump to step in

North Fork Long Island Rail Road riders concerned about getting derailed by a looming strike can breathe a sigh of relief — at least for now.

LIRR union leaders on Monday, Sept. 15, asked the feds to intervene ahead of their threatened work stoppage, which was set to begin Thursday, Sept. 18.

Union leaders want President Trump to create an emergency board of mediators, LIRR labor officials said at a hastily-arranged press conference.

The request delays the possibility of a strike, which would have impacted nearly 300,000 daily riders until next spring.

“This action does not mean a strike won’t happen,” said Gil Lang, general chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, at the news conference. “But it does mean it won’t happen now.”

LIRR union leaders called for President Donald Trump on Monday to intervene in contract discussions, postponing an upcoming potential work strike. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister file photo)

BLET represents roughly 51,500 locomotive engineers, conductors, firemen, switchmen, hostlers and other train service employees.

The unions are pushing for pay raises of 16% over the next four years, far higher than the 9.5% increase over three years that most other MTA workers already accepted.

“There is a fair offer on the table, and I have directed the MTA to be ready to negotiate anytime, anywhere. Unfortunately, five unions have refused to come to the table in good faith and rejected binding arbitration, putting riders at risk of an unnecessary strike,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Union officials said Monday that they accepted the three-year, 9.5% deal but wanted a fourth year at 6.5%, according to Newsday.

MTA officials slammed union leaders for attempting an end run by turning to the Trump administration for help.

“After months of radio silence, these outlier unions have finally admitted that they weren’t serious about negotiating. They never had a plan to resolve this at the bargaining table,” John McCarthy, MTA Chief, Policy and External Relations, said in a statement. “This cynical delay serves no one.”