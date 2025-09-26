Local couple buys Scott Tyler Automotive in Mattituck

Gina and Scott Tyler have sold their business, Scott Tyler Automotive, to Bob and Diane Kehl. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

Scott Tyler, the longtime owner of an auto repair shop in Mattituck, has decided to pass the wrench to another North Fork family and ride off into the sunset.

The 62-year-old mechanic recently sold his business, Scott Tyler Automotive at 6795 Main Road, to Bobby and Diane Kehl, the owners of All Power Performance in Cutchogue.

For Mr. Tyler, it was important to sell the business to someone who would preserve the relationships he has built with his customers. He also wanted a buyer who brought the same ethic he had established.

“I’m very excited about the fact that we’re keeping the company going because the community needs it so bad,” said Mr. Tyler, who lives in New Suffolk. “I’m very happy that they’re taking over because they’re going to keep it on the way it was; probably even improve it since they got a little more fire in their step than I have.”

The Kehls are native Northforkers who live in Mattituck with their three kids — ages 13, 10 and 8.

Mr. Kehl, 39, worked for his future father-in-law at Eastern Tire right out of high school to start his career.

“Bobby started his business in 2012 after my dad got sick and couldn’t work anymore. He has learned mainly through experience and built his business since then,” said Ms. Kehl, 38.

Mr. Tyler first opened his garage in partnership with his uncle, Jim Tyler, in 1986 before buying him out in 1998. Both the North Fork and servicing today’s modern fleet of vehicles have seen drastic changes over those intervening years.

“Obviously, technology and the business have changed drastically. I actually started with my father and grandfather when I was in my teens, so it’s been a quite a while,” said Mr. Tyler. “But it’s been great. I have a great clientele.”

The new owners plan to keep the current staff at the Mattituck location, Mr. Kehl told the Suffolk Times.

“This business will stay consistent, and then we’re going to add our business,” said Mr. Kehl, who opened his shop 13 years ago. “We’re really happy to take it over and see it grow and continue business as usual.”

He added: “What it’s going to do is give people more availability of stuff to get done. Whereas before, if you had a fleet truck and there were certain things they wouldn’t handle, they sent it to a dealer somewhere else. [Now,] we should be able to take care of it.”

The Kehls will bring their custom automotive work to Scott Tyler, offering tuning, exhaust, cams and lift kits. Another of Mr. Kehl’s specialties are resurrecting older cars.

“People bring me vehicles that are dated, but they still want them, and we do a front-to-back restoring of the truck, not body work, but everything else: suspension, engine, landed transmission,” Mr. Kehl said.

He also tends to use original, brand-name parts instead of aftermarket ones.

“For most of my repairs, a good portion of my parts all come right from Ford, Chevy or Dodge. You’re getting a better quality or a same quality repair with the same parts as you do from the dealership,” said Mr. Kehl.

While Mr. Kehl’s current business is not a drive-up service, he has a loyal customer base that spans both sides of the Long Island Sound and ranges onto the mainland.

“The biggest part of my business actually is a lot of the people on the South Fork, a lot of baymen and stuff like that. They bring all the trucks to me, and they drop it off and just let me have at it,” Mr. Kehl said.

Mr. Tyler, meanwhile, is looking forward to expanding his leisure time.

“We’re still active. We ski, I play golf, so we’re going to try to enjoy it and slow down and do a lot of travels,” he said.

He also thanked his loyal customers.

“All of these customers have become my friends,” Mr. Tyler said. “It’s been a great situation. It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s been worthwhile.”