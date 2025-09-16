Peconic Star Fleet goes out of business after 43 years

Peconic Star Fleet, a longtime Greenport-based fishing charter, closed this week. (Credit: File photo)

Peconic Star Fleet went belly up after more than four decades — with the company claiming that it lost its lease to dock at a Greenport marina.

The popular fishing charter company was founded in 1982, offered all-day excursions and had been anchored at the Railroad Dock.

“Out of business, lost our lease,” the company posted on its website Tuesday, Sept 16. “From Capt. Dave Brennan to Capt. Arnold ‘Speedy’ Heubert, it was a great run. Thanks to all our great and loyal customers.”

Mr. Heubert, the company’s owner, has already sold off his two vessels, Peconic Star III and Peconic Star IV, according to longtime employee Capt. Paul Ripperger.

Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi refuted the company’s claim about the Railroad Dock leases. He expressed surprise at Mr. Heubert’s decision to scuttle his business.

“The village absolutely would have liked to renew their leases,” he said. “We’ve not heard anything from them, and we’ve heard rumors that they were selling.”

The Suffolk Times reached out to Mr. Heubert for comment.

The village took over the leases from the county in 2014, The Suffolk Times previously reported.

Mr. Ripperger had announced the Peonic Star had its final voyage for stripers, porgies, sea bass and weakfish on Sunday.

“Well that’s it. The party is over,” the man known as Capt. Paul posted on Facebook. “After more than 45 years of serving the North Fork and Long Island fishing communities, the Peconic Star Boats have [sailed] our last trip. It was a bit of a somber day spent with lifelong friends.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.