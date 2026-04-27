Mattituck High School junior plans garden at Southold Town Hall for Girl Scout Gold Award

Mattituck Girl Scout Madison Tomaszewski, 17, has chosen to build a garden outside Southold Town Hall for her Gold Award project. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

A Mattituck High School junior is planning to build a garden outside Southold Town Hall to create a long-overdue gathering space as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project.

Madison Tomaszewski, who has been a Girl Scout since she was 6, hatched the idea after noticing there wasn’t much space to sit or gather outside Town Hall — where her parents, Zac and Michelle Tomaszewski, work.

“I’ve basically grown up out here, I live not far so it’s a nice area to hang out in… but there’s not really a lot of places to hang out or a nice place to sit,” said the 17-year-old.

After pitching her plan to Town Supervisor Al Krupski last November, she received approval to move forward with the project.

The garden outside the Main Road building will incorporate existing daffodils and a white crepe myrtle tree planted on the property near Hortons Lane. Her plan includes pavers and stepping stones, seven Korean boxwood bushes, an arbor with attached seating and a second 12-foot white crepe myrtle tree to mirror the existing planting.

The daffodil circle with a white crepe myrtle tree behind Town Hall where Girl Scout Madison Tomaszewski, 17, plans to plant and construct a garden. (Credit Nicole Wagner)

She envisions the space as a place for residents to sit and gather — or as a more picturesque outdoor backdrop for couples getting married at Town Hall.

“I like doing things that make people happy,” Madison, a member of Girl Scout Troop 261, said. “I think it’s just a good project because it gets me outside to do something people can enjoy.”

Town Clerk Denis Noncarrow said the garden will be a “perfect” addition to Town Hall grounds. Typically, when residents want Mr. Noncarrow to officiate their weddings on a pleasant day, they’ll do the ceremony either behind the building or out front near the garden.

“I’ve been always thinking how do we make a nice back drop outside here, so this is perfect,” he said.

Mr. Noncarrow officiates about 30 to 35 weddings each year. Town Justices Eileen Powers and Dan Ross also perform ceremonies for the town.

Madison hopes to complete the project by fall, depending on planting conditions and her ability to raise about $600 for materials to build the arbor. David Cichanowicz, owner of Creative Environmental Design in Peconic, has agreed to donate the pavers and stepping stones.

A rendering map created by Creative Environmental Design owner David Cichanowicz of the garden. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

She will have to spend at least 80 hours working to complete her garden to achieve the Gold Award honor, the highest accolade in Girl Scouting. Roughly 3,300 Girl Scouts earn the award every year. The project’s aim is to establish something in the community that will positively affect others long after it is completed, whether it be a tangible end product like Madison’s garden, a new nonprofit organization, website or other initiative.

Mattituck-Cutchogue High School junior Madison Tomaszewski, 17. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

This project is just one other way she’ll get to make others happy.

Outside of Girl Scouts, Madison is an avid racer at Riverhead Raceway, volunteer, NJROTC chief petty officer, dancer at North Fork Academy of Dance, babysitter, and hostess and busser at Grana Trattoria.

With graduation still a year away, she’s said her long-term interests range from flight school to a career in probation or corrections.

Once Madison’s project is complete, the town’s Department of Public Works will maintain the garden. Community members interested in contributing can contact DPW director Erick Haas at 631-765-1283.