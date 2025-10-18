Blotter: ‘Bag of blood’ found near Pipes Cove

Southold Town police responded to the following incidents from Oct. 6 through Oct. 13:

A Greenport woman called police Oct. 7 after having found a “bag of blood” in the grass along the beachfront near Pipes Cove, approximately 30 feet off the trail from the road. Police responded to find a kitchen garbage bag containing what appeared to be flesh, blood and long brown hairs. Officers advised the woman that the bag contained deer meat and disposed of the bag.

Two incidents occurred at the traffic circle under construction at the intersection of Route 25 and County Road 48 in Greenport. In one case, a driver was heading east on CR 48 when a vehicle entering the circle from Main Street crossed into his lane, causing the first driver to go straight and veer into a concrete barrier. The second incident involved a vehicle headed north on Main Street that then entered the circle to go west on CR 48. A second vehicle, coming from the east on Route 25, failed to yield to that vehicle, which was already in the circle, causing a collision.

A Greenport woman called police to report that she believed her wallet had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle on Oct. 6 between midnight and 5:47 a.m., when she received a Chase Bank notification of an attempted transaction for $234.26. Responding officers were able to review video surveillance footage from a neighbor’s security system, which clearly showed a male subject coming up the woman’s driveway on a bicycle but did not show him going toward her vehicle. A few days later, three Mattituck residents reported thefts of cash from their unlocked vehicles on the same morning.

Police responded Oct. 7 when a Greenport man called to report being accosted outside Greenport Village Hall by a man “wearing a ‘Porters’ hat and a black jacket.” He said the man waved a broom at him “inches away” and threatened to hurt him and others. The man then left the area. The caller contacted police again later to report that the same man had appeared outside the Greenport IGA, and he wanted to press charges. Based on previous encounters, responding officers were able to identify the man as Roberto Bachez, 43, address unknown, who was subsequently arrested for alleged menacing and transported to police headquarters.

A Rhode Island woman reported a potential real estate scam to police on Oct. 8. She said that she’d been contacted by a man from Glendale, N.Y., inquiring about listing a property she owns in New Suffolk. She told him that the property is not for sale and told police she had a similar issue about a month earlier with someone trying to sell her property without her consent. She also told police that her cousin had taken photos of people on the property. Detectives were notified.

On Oct. 9, a Peconic woman called police to report a structure fire. Upon the fire department’s arrival, she advised officers that the fire had started in a bedroom and she had used an extinguisher to put it out. The source of the fire was determined to be a lit cigarette that had fallen into and ignited a box of liquid soap and laundry detergent. The woman, who was having trouble breathing, was transported to ELIH for medical evaluation. Due to the conditions at the scene, the fire marshal and building inspector were called. The owner of the house, who was not the occupant, was then advised that the house was uninhabitable and was given specific steps that needed to be taken to reverse that situation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.