Community Calendar of Events: Oct. 16, 2025

All ages

Friday, Oct. 17, 6:30-8 p.m.: Trunk or Treat in Stotzky Park, 55 Columbus Ave., Riverhead. Prizes offered for best decorated trunk; every decorated trunk will be entered into a raffle. Register if bringing a car and handing out candy. Free. Information/registration: riverheadrecreation.net.

Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m.: Blessing of the Animals at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 71305 Main Road, Greenport. Information: 631-477-0662.

Sunday, Oct. 19, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Pancake Breakfast at St. John’s Parish Hall, 546 St. John’s Place, Riverhead. Sponsored by Knight of Columbus, Council #928 of Riverhead. All you can eat! Pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice, coffee, bagels. Admission: $15, general admission; free, children under 6. Information: 631-727-2924.

Arts and crafts

Oct. 1-29: Tiny Art Show and Sale sponsored by Friends of Floyd Memorial Library, Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free tiny canvases available at library’s front desk; completed art must be returned by Oct. 29. Reception and sale on Friday, Nov. 7, from 4-7 on first floor of library. Proceeds support purchase of museum passes for patrons.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 1-4 p.m.: Riverhead Repair Café, George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Repair broken items together, get professional advice, build community and have fun! Also featuring a Halloween costume swap. Experts needed additionally: [email protected].

Fairs and festivals

Thursday, Oct. 16, 2-6 p.m.: Community Health Fair at Peconic Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Connect with a range of health services and resources you need to stay supported, informed and healthy. Information: castnorthfork.org, 631-477-1717.

Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Fall Harvest Festival at Mattituck Laurel Historical Society and Museum, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Harvest food, bake sale, vendors, kids’ activities. Art lecture by Eileen Sawicki. Southold animal shelter will have pets for adoption from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets: $5, general admission; free, children under 12. Information: mlhistoricalsociety.org.

Sunday, Oct. 19, 3-5 p.m.: Service Carnival hosted by Riverhead Lions Club at The Suffolk, 118 East Main St., Riverhead. Showcase for local nonprofits; interactive and fun activities that highlight their work. Free attendee admission. Information: [email protected].

Fundraisers

Saturday, Oct. 18, 7 a.m.: New York Marine Rescue Center’s 28th annual 5K Run for the Ridley, starting in the parking lot next to Turkuaz Grill, 40 McDermott Ave., Riverhead. 7 a.m. check-in; 8 a.m. race start; awards ceremony after race. Tickets: $44.15, ‘early bird’; $54.50, day of. Information: nymarinerescue.org.

Monday, Oct. 20, 4-7 p.m.: Happy Hour at the North Fork Shack to benefit Friends of Orient Beach State Park, 41150 County Road 48, Southold. Sip, savor and support with wine and appetizers. Tickets $25 per person. Registration: [email protected].

Saturday, Oct. 25, 5-7 p.m.: ‘Oysters & Sparkling 2025,’ with special thanks to Oysterponds Shellfish Co., at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. Silent auction. Live piano music. Small bites and bubbly drinks. Bring your favorite champagne flute! Tickets: $55, available at the Country Store. Proceeds support the hall. Registration: eventbrite.com.

Sunday, Oct. 26, 1-3 p.m.: Come one, come all to the annual chinese auction at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, 3300 Depot Lane, Cutchogue. Held by Marian Council #3852 Columbiettes. Free admission.

Holiday

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 18-19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: ‘Art at Dart’s’ sponsored by Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild and featuring fine art, photography and handcrafted items from local artists, 2355 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Additional display by of work by Peconic Bay Impressionists. Light refreshments served. Purchase of $100 results in gift certificate to Guild. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Lectures

Thursday, Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m.: ‘Historic Preservation Myths and Truths’ with Preservation Long Island director Tara Cubie, in the Community Room, Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Bust the biggest misconceptions and learn how protecting historic places can actually strengthen neighborhoods. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Thursday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.: ‘Natural Secrets of Long Island’ with acclaimed naturalist John Turner, at Naugles Barn, Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Explore the remarkable plants, animals and natural landscapes that make Long Island unique. Free. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: ‘Roy Latham Journals’ with Alison Ventura and John Holzapfel, Oysterponds Historical Society, 1555 Village lane, Orient. Discover the life, legacy and meticulous observations of one of the region’s most dedicated naturalists and historians. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Meetings

Thursday, Oct. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.: ‘The Whys, Wherefores and Implementation of Dark Sky Initiatives,’ with Cutchogue Civic Association, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Jen Skilbred addresses harms of light pollution, shares examples of responsible lighting habits. Free: cutchoguecivicassociation.org.

Saturday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m.: In-person meeting of Greater Jamesport Civic Association, Jamesport Meeting House. Reconnect with fellow residents. Guest speaker explains county’s Septic Improvement Program and available financial aid for homeowners. All welcome. Bring non-perishable donations for Long Island Cares, the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Coffee served: 9 a.m.; meeting start: 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.: ‘Meet the Southold Town Board Candidates’ at Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Hosted with help from The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork. Free. Registration: peconiclanding.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Oct. 25, noon: Level 2 Turtle Cold Stun Patrol Training, Iron Pier Beach, Pier Avenue, Jamesport. Beach training after Level 1 lecture to get hands-on experience responding to distressed sea turtles. Must attend a Level 1 before attending a Level 2 Training. Registration: nymarinerescue.org.

Thursday, Oct. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Owl Prowl with Tom Damiani, Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Route 48, Greenport. Bring the family as we listen and look for owls. Wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight to use only when necessary. Tickets: $10 per person; $15, family of up to four members. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Fridays-Sundays, Oct. 10-26: North Fork Community Theatre’s production of Aaron Sorkin’s ‘A Few Good Men,’ 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. A classic battle of good and evil within the system of military justice. Fridays, Saturdays: 7:30 p.m.; Sundays: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10: opening reception at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Alternate Tuesdays from Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m,: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Through Oct. 18: ‘Here We Are In Paradise,’ landscape-based painting and drawings by Adam Straus, Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 East Main St., Riverhead. Contrasts day-to-day life with the beauty of nature through contemporary and environmental lenses. Information: eastendarts.org.

Oct. 1-31: ‘Abundance,’ a collection by retired educators — Lisa Baglivi, William Behrle, Patricia Feiler, Imelda Corcoran Farrell, Lee Harned, Wanda Nardollilo — inspired by their students’ spark and enthusiasm, Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery. All invited to reception at gallery Sunday, Oct. 5, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Through Nov. 1: ‘Entangled,’ an open juried exhibit of fiber arts, 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Jurors: North Fork mixed media artist Sherry Davis and Tom Cugliani, curator of two of Sylvester Manor outdoor exhibits. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through Nov. 10: ‘Whitney M. Hubbard: 150 Years,’ featuring more than 70 of Hubbard’s impressionist works as well as new paintings by Jeff Lee and Alma Vasquez, Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Exhibit reception Friday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m. Free.

Through Nov. 13: ‘The Worker’ curated by Kelynn Alder, North Fork Arts Center, 211 Front St., Greenport. Collaboration with OLA. Exhibit and sale aimed at allowing a person’s full humanity to be seen, witnessed and honored. Proceeds benefits artists, OLA and NFAC. Opening reception: Saturday, Oct. 18, 5-7 p.m. RSVP: northfork-artscenter.org.

Through November: ‘Beneath the Surface’ art exhibition at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. View selected works by Lisa Baglivi, Dusty Bowl and Garance Werthmüller. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island.

Through November: ‘The Way We See It,’ a collection of varied art by the Peconic Painters, Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library. Mondays-Fridays: 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Artist’s reception Friday, Oct. 17, from 4-6 p.m.; light refreshments served. Free. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Oct. 18–Dec. 20: ‘Warp, Weft, Shuttle,’ celebrating 50 years of Long Island handweaving from Paumanok Weavers Guild, the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Opening reception: Saturday, Oct. 18, 1-3 p.m.: includes light refreshments. Tickets: free, members; $5, nonmembers. Registration: 631-727-2881.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

