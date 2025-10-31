Election 2025: The Suffolk Times’ endorsements: Southold Town Justice

Town Justice Eileen Powers is running unopposed for reelection — and for good reason. Over eight years on the bench, she has proven fair, efficient, and committed to both justice and rehabilitation.

Ms. Powers brings 33 years of legal experience, including service as deputy bureau chief for major crimes in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and her current role as village attorney for Southampton Town. In 2024, her court handled over 3,200 traffic, criminal and code cases.

She has modernized court operations, implementing virtual arraignments that streamline proceedings and reduce strain on defendants in hospitals. Her work with the East End Regional Intervention Court — a treatment court for nonviolent offenders with substance use issues — highlights her commitment to rehabilitation as well as accountability.

The Suffolk Times endorses Eileen Powers for town justice.