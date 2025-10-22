North Fork oyster farmers awarded $1.2M in state aquaculture grants

Six North Fork oyster farmers received grant funds from the state. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

Six North Fork oyster farms will receive equipment grants totaling $1.2 million from New York State to upgrade operations and boost production, officials announced Wednesday.

The Hampton Oyster Company was among the recipients of the Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Grant Program funding, which provides equipment-only grants to help farmers streamline operations and increase production.

The New Suffolk-based farm plans to use its portion of the funding to implement digital grading technology that will automate oyster sorting by size, shape and weight using high-speed imaging and sensors.

“Every oyster we grow filters the bay, supports local jobs and strengthens the clean, productive ecosystems that define our region,” said company owner Joe Finora, who is running for Southold Town Trustee. “This support is a catalyst for meaningful growth, helping farms like ours remain competitive and positioning Long Island as a national leader in sustainable seafood production.”

Others that received funds are Widow’s Hole Oysters in Greemport, Cornelius and Little Ram Oyster Company in Southold, North Fork Big Oyster and Spinelli’s Sea Farms.

New York State Assembly members Jodi Giglio and Tommy John Schiavoni praised the awards and voiced their commitment to aquaculture and farmers.

The state will make another $3 million available through a second round of infrastructure grants beginning Nov. 3. That funding will support construction, renovation and installed fixtures rather than equipment purchases.

“New York State is one of the greatest agricultural states in the country, ranked in the top 10 of over 30 different commodities,” said New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball during the announcement at The Hampton Oyster Company. “That rich, diverse landscape doesn’t stop at the edge of the water — it continues into our aquaculture industry.”