Southold Town 2026 budget proposes 2.94% tax increase

The proposed 2026 Southold Town budget would raise the tax levy by 3.08%. (Nicole Wagner file photo)

Southold Town released its preliminary 2026 budget Tuesday with a 2.94% property tax increase — a sharp drop from last year’s 7.48% spike — that stays within the state tax cap.

The $64.14 million spending plan is $1.84 million more than last year’s budget, far less than the $5.1 million jump taxpayers saw between 2024 and 2025.

Last year’s 7.48% tax levy increase exceeded the state tax cap to address rising salaries, insurance costs and retirement contributions for town employees. The 2025 budget also provided $1.9 million for infrastructure improvements throughout town.

The tax levy in Southold increased by 0.38% in 2024, 0.68% in 2023 and 2.22% in 2022.

Southold’s preliminary tax levy increase stands in contrast to Riverhead’s 7.74% increase for 2026 — its fourth straight budget poised to pierce the tax cap.

Southold’s proposal would give all elected officials a 2% pay raise, ranging from $514 to $2,539 — after not receiving a bump last year. Trustees would see the lower end of that scale, while Supervisor Al Krupski would be in line for the larger amount. Overall, the salary increases add $24,525 to the payroll for the town’s 19 elected officials.

“We’re trying to maintain the quality of life in town,” Mr. Krupski told The Suffolk Times. “We’re still investing heavily in things that are impactful to everyday life, like our decades-long commitment to keeping our waterways clean.”

He said the 2.94% covers operational costs across the board in town. Forecasted sales taxes in town remained flat and the mortgage tax receipts received by the town “greatly decreased.” Those revenue streams typically offset property taxes.

Mr. Krupski noted that past budgets were supported by federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, which helped offset local spending on items like new police cars. Those funds, allocated in the 2021 federal stimulus bill to help economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, had to be spent by the end of 2026.

“This budget addresses the reality of having less revenue to work with,” Mr. Krupski said during a Town Board work session earlier this month. “It addresses the reality of the increased cost of operations. I am committed to not letting the town get rundown, either in appearance or function.”

The town’s highway department could receive $1.9 million in funding for paving, $250,000 for sidewalk replacements and $250,000 for drainage projects as part of an $8.5 million overall budget. That’s down about $285,000 from last year’s $8.78 million figure.

The $1.9 million allocation for infrastructure projects throughout town has remained steady for the past three budgets.

The town’s Solid Waste Management District could see a $196,257 increase from last year’s nearly $5.1 million budget, including roughly $110,000 tied to refuse and garbage expenses.

Other major costs in the general fund include $16.3 million in employee benefits, $12.9 million for public safety, $2.2 million for buildings and grounds and $1.7 million for programs for the aging.

Employee benefits are up $1.1 million over last year, while public safety costs rose by about $477,000. Buildings and grounds contributions ticked down nearly $17,000, and programs for the aging costs increased roughly $62,000.

Currently, the town employs 237 full-time and 84 part-time workers. The employee benefits category includes retirement, health insurance and Social Security contributions.

Last year, Mr. Krupski felt it was “prudent not to propose salary increases for the Town Board, including the supervisor,” given the 7.48% tax levy increase. He feels the 2% salary increases are “fair” and “reasonable.”

The tentative budget is set to raise $44.9 million from taxes. The proposed tax rate increase is 2.17%.

The tax levy represents the total amount to be raised from property taxes to cover the town’s expenses, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The tax rate is calculated by dividing the levy by the assessed real property value in a municipality to find an individual property owner’s taxes.

To find the assessed value of a given property, contact the Southold Board of Assessors at 631-765-1937.

The town is still working out the preliminary budget numbers from the proposed budget. Public hearings are set for Wednesday, Nov. 5, at Southold Town Hall at 4 and 7 p.m. The Town Board has until Nov. 20 to vote on the budget.