Sports roundup: Mattituck volleyball sets upon another milestone

(Credit: file photo)

Girls Volleyball

Oct. 14 — Mattituck 3, Babylon 1

Only weeks after Stella Tatarka surpassed 500 assists for her career, another Tucker is nearing yet another milestone. Sophomore libero Lizzie Fohrkolb has recorded 492 digs. Fohrkolb contributed a team-high 21 as the Tuckers (8-4, 4-2) won, 25-19, 25-16, 16-25, 25-23, at the Panthers (4-6, 1-5) in a Suffolk County League VIII match. Mattituck is on a roll, enjoying a four-match winning streak and capturing six of its last seven encounters. Senior Claire McKenzie led the way with 12 kills and five blocks. Senior Grace Quinn collected nine goals and four assists. Brynn Pawlowski and Riley Richert (four aces) finished with seven kills apiece. Tarkata added 27 assists.

It was more of the same in a 3-1 triumph over Center Moriches (3-8, 1-5) on Oct. 8. Tatarka registered 26 assists and eight digs, while Fohrkolb added 23 digs. Quinn finished with 10 kills and five aces, while McKenzie (six aces) and Richert had eight kills apiece.

Oct. 10 — Greenport/Southold 3, Ross 0

Lyla Zablotny enjoyed a dream game, recording 18 aces and six kills for the Porters. Greenport won the home match, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18. Abbi Bednoski contributed 13 kills, and her sister, Lauryn Bednoski, added 16 assists and three aces. Jessica Czeladko finished with nine digs, Riley Whitecavage six.

Boys Soccer

Oct. 14 — Southold 3, Greenport 1

The Settlers (8-3) won their third consecutive League IV game, at home against the rival Porters (2-7-2). No other details were available. Southold has outscored its foes, 23-9.

Southold also defeated Bridgehampton, 3-1, on Oct. 9, and Smithtown, 5-0, on Oct. 10.

Oct. 10 — Riverhead Charter 4, Greenport 0

Goaltender Jesus Rios made five saves for the Porters in the League IV game in Riverhead (6-5, 6-5). Jean Paul Gallego led the visitors with a goal and an assist.

On Oct. 8, Juan Vivas Flores tallied the lone goal in the second half and Greenport held on against Smithtown Christian (0-13, 0-11). Rios produced five saves in the shutout.

Oct. 14 — Babylon 4, Mattituck 1

The Tuckers’ (7-5-2, 7-4) losing streak reached five games in a League IV defeat at the Panthers (11-2-1, 10-1-0). Senior midfielder Anthony Soto scored to help Mattituck to a 1-1 halftime deadlock before the hosts found the net three times in the final half. Edwin Orellana led the way with two goals. Mattituck junior keeper Cris Cuellar was credited with six saves.

Six days earlier on Oct. 8, the Tuckers dropped a heartbreaker, a 1-0 decision in the second overtime to Babylon at home. Christian Pena scored the game-winner. Cuellar was called on to produce 10 saves.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 9 — Babylon 4, Mattituck/Southold/Greenport 2

Kate Meringer and Ida Reiniger scored for MSG (5-8, 3-8) in the League III contest at the Panthers (6-5-3, 5-5-2). Junior goalkeeper Emily Manwaring made eight saves. Lily Krollage recorded two goals and one assist and Emma Muccioli contributed two scores as well.

Field Hockey

Oct. 9 — Harborfields 6, Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 0

Goalie Allison Erwin produced 17 saves in the League 2 loss to visiting Tornado (9-2, 9-2). Morgan O’Brien led Harborfields with a goal and three assists in a Suffolk II match. Greenport fell to 0-13, 0-13.

Boys Cross Country

Oct. 14 — Port Jefferson 18, Southold 40

In a race at Sunken Meadow State Park, the Settlers (3-3, 3-3) lost against the Royals (6-0, 6-0). No other details were available.

Upcoming Schedule

Oct. 16:

Greenport boys soccer at Port Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Southold boys soccer vs. Pierson, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 17:

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck girls field hockey at Shoreham-Wading River, 4:30 p.m.

MSG girls soccer vs. Port Jefferson, (at Mattituck), 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys soccer vs. Center Moriches, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20:

Greenport/Southold girls volleyball vs. Shelter Island, 4 p.m.

Mattituck girls volleyball vs. Bayport-Blue Point, 4 p.m.

Mattituck boys soccer vs. Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

Southold boys soccer vs. Port Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport boys soccer at Pierson, 5 p.m.

Oct. 21:

Mattituck boys and girls cross country vs. Port Jefferson (Indian Island County Park), 4 p.m.

MSG girls soccer vs. Amityville (at Mattituck), 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys and girls cross country at Pierson/Bridgehampton (Mashashimuet Park), 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 22: