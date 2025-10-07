West Nile virus found in Southold after mosquito test

A marsh located in Riverhead that serves as a good example of mosquito habitat. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott announced that two mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus, one in Southold and one in Rocky Point.

The mosquito samples were collected on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. Across Suffolk County, 144 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. Three people have tested positive for the virus this year.

West Nile virus was first detected in Suffolk County in 1999 and has been present each year thereafter. The virus is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Known as a vector for the West Nile virus, this Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito is shown on a human finger. (Credit: file photo)

Suffolk County reported 21 human cases of West Nile virus last year and five in 2023. Nine people have died from West Nile virus since 2000.

Most people infected with West Nile virus will experience mild symptoms, similar to the flu, or no symptoms at all. Some, however, can develop severe symptoms including high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. The symptoms may last several weeks and damage may be permanent. High risk individuals are urged to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

“Fall is a good time of year to repair screens and clean up your yard to reduce areas where mosquitoes can lay eggs,” Dr. Pigott said in a press release. “Take precautions when doing so as mosquitoes are still active.”

To avoid mosquito bites, minimize outdoor activities between dusk and dawn and avoid leaving skin exposed when mosquitoes are active. Use mosquito repellent. Make sure all windows and doors have screens that are free of holes. Monitor sites where standing water may gather and dump containers regularly.