Blotter: Car break-ins in Southold Town continue

Three overnight car break-ins were reported to Southold police during the week from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, one each in Southold, Cutchogue and Mattituck. In the first two incidents, items were removed from the vehicles and no cameras were active at the locations. In the Mattituck incident, items from the center console were strewn across the seats but nothing was missing, and the incident was captured on security cameras. An investigation is pending.

On Nov. 10, a Southold man reported a possible scam after men claiming to be Nick and Frank Delmaro, knocked on his door offering to seal his driveway. When he told them he had someone lined up to take care of the driveway, they replied that they were that person’s sons and he was in the hospital. The man agreed to have them do the work, which they completed in 10 minutes, without filling in any cracks in the driveway, and for which he paid them $1,100 by check made out to Frank Delmaro. The man then discovered that his original provider was not in the hospital, did not know these men, and that it was likely a scam. When officers contacted the parties at a Shirley phone number registered to a Paris Delmaro, the men claimed to be different people and referred the officer to their attorney. Their true identities are unknown.

On Nov. 10 at about 8:15 p.m., police received a report of a darkcolored GMC Yukon with Texas plates traveling erratically while westbound on CR 48 near Chapel Lane in Greenport. Police located and pulled over the vehicle near Youngs Avenue in Southold. The driver, identified as Carlos Valeriano Mejia of Southold, 33, was allegedly found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and was arrested, transported to headquarters and held for morning arraignment. Mr. Valeriano Mejia’s three children were observed in the vehicle with him.

Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in Greenport Nov. 11 at about 6 p.m. and found the admitted operator, Gabriel Jiminez of Greenport, 40, standing beside the involved vehicle. Mr. Jiminez was allegedly unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot, glassy eyes and emitted the odor of an alcoholic beverage. After performing poorly on standard field sobriety tests, he was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing.

During a routine patrol on Front Street in Greenport Nov. 13, police located Courtney Zurek of Southold, 25, who was known to them and was being sought under an active arrest warrant from the Suffolk County Police Department. Ms. Zurek, who Southold officers allegedly found in possession of what appeared to be a “crack pipe,” was transported to SCPD custody in Calverton.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.