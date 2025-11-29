December blood drives on the North Fork

A parking lot off Pike Street in Mattituck. (file photo)

A total of seven blood drives will be held throughout the North Fork and Riverhead during the month of December. They are as follows:

On Monday, Dec. 1, from noon to 6 p.m., community members can start the month of giving by participating in Riverhead Free Library’s blood drive, held in its Grand Room and Lobby, located at 330 Court St. in Riverhead.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, go to nybc.org.

On Friday, Dec. 5, from 1 to 7 p.m., community members can also donate blood in the Banquet Room of the Riverhead Fire Department, located at 540 Roanoke Ave. in Riverhead.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, go to nybc.org.

On Thursday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 7 p.m., members of the community are encouraged to donate blood in Riverhead Cider House’s Barrel Room, located at 2711 Sound Ave. in Calverton.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, go to nybc.org.

On Monday, Dec. 15, from noon to 6 p.m., donors can give blood in the Main Room of Mattituck Park District’s building, located at 11280 Great Peconic Blvd. In Mattituck.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit nybc.org.

On Monday, Dec. 29, from noon to 6 p.m., community members can donate blood in übergeek Brewing Co.’s Barrel Room, located at 400 Hallett Ave. in Riverhead.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, go to nybc.org.

On Tuesday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can round off 2025 with one final good deed by donating blood at the Greenport American Legion roller rink, located at 102 Third St.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit nybc.org.

Also on Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., you can also donate blood at Shoreham-Wading River Central School District, in the building’s cafeteria, located at 250B Route 25A, Shoreham. This blood drive is in honor of Ruby and Everett.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, go to nybc.org.

Each of the above drives gives donors the opportunity to donate either whole blood or double red blood cells. The New York Blood Center recommends first-time donors to select a whole blood donation appointment.

In order to be eligible to donate blood, eat and hydrate well beforehand, bring photo ID, feel good and be symptom-free, and meet the minimum weight requirements of 110 lbs. Donors must also be 17 or older, or 16 with parental consent. To see additional eligibility requirements, go to nybc.org.