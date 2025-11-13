Greenport BID meets on 2026 Maritime Festival future

Following the East End Seaport Museum pulling out of next year’s Maritime Festival, the BID and business owners have started discussions on how to keep it going. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Greenport business owners packed the Little Red Schoolhouse on Monday night to discuss the future of the village’s Maritime Festival after the East End Museum & Marine Foundation pulled out of hosting the annual tradition.

About 40 people attended the closed-door meeting hosted by the Business Improvement District, which has committed to keeping the September event alive after the museum’s announcement not to hold it on Oct. 30.

Discussions included creating a steering committee, but one has not been officially formed yet.

BID members also met with museum officials on Wednesday to continue discussions. The group plans to hold additional meetings in the future.

Mr. Vandenburgh previously said he wants to create a “more authentic festival that incorporates more local businesses, working waterfront experiences and avoids the conflicting presence of other vendors that compete with our local business community.”

Museum director Erin Kimmel cited the need to focus on its “core mission” after receiving feedback from local businesses and community members about the decision to end ties with the 35-year tradition.

“The decision to pause the festival is a combination of many factors and voices,” Ms. Kimmel wrote in a memo. “Ultimately, it was clear that taking a year to focus inward — strengthening the museum, supporting our core mission, and planning for the future — would best serve our village and institution.”

Ms. Kimmel, who took over as director earlier this year, said the museum will spend 2026 concentrating on modernizing the museum, preserving Bug Light Lighthouse, and expanding educational and conservation initiatives. The Land and Sea Gala, the museum’s main fundraiser, will still take place in 2026.

Business owners and residents had expressed shock and disappointment at the announcement. The popular event features a parade, food vendors, a street fair, live music and a cardboard boat race.

Noah Schwartz, owner of Noah’s in Greenport, said this year’s festival drew excellent crowds and seemed to be gaining momentum.

“I’ve always been all for the more, the merrier,” he said after the announcement. “Who are they talking to that has that sentiment that we should not be hosting these events for business and the business community?”

Peter Rowsom of Preston’s Chandlery, who has participated in each year of the festival, called it a major weekend for the village and his marine supply business.

“It’s quite a surprise,” he said. “The weekend was always great. It’s better than not having it.”

It was unclear which business owners attended Monday’s meeting.

Mayor Kevin Stuessi previously said that while the museum’s decision was difficult, he understands the desire to refocus energy on its core mission.

“The museum, under [Ms. Kimmel’s] leadership and focus, is in great hands,” he said.