Mealy, Stevens help Democrats take Town Board seats, Suess poised for historic win

Two Democrats won Southold Town Board seats outright in Tuesday’s election, including a historic flip on Fishers Island, while a third held a slim lead in a race too close to call, positioning the party for a commanding 5-1 board majority.

Incumbent Brian Mealy won another term with nearly 27% in the four-person field, which included fellow Democrat Alexa Suess. The Greenport native held an 81-vote lead over Republican Chris Talbot, 24.8% to 24.4%, as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Republican Nicholas Planamento finished with 23.9%.

The battle for the Fishers Island seat, which has the dual role of serving as Town Justice, was easily won by Democrat Kate Stevens, who defeated Stephanie Hall 53% to 47%, ending the 31-year grip Republicans held on the island after Louisa Evans chose not to seek reelection.

If Suess’ lead holds, the town board will have five Democrats — Supervisor Al Krupski, Councilwoman Anne Smith, Mr. Mealy, Ms. Stevens and Ms. Suess — and one Republican with GOP incumbent Councilwoman Jill Doherty.

Democrat Greg Doroski left his Town Board seat to successfully challenge Republican Catherine Stark for the County Legislature 1st District seat.

Southold Town Councilman Brian Mealy retained his seat after four years served on the board. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Mr. Mealy had lauded the board’s achievements in passing irrigation legislation and its work supporting the town’s zoning update throughout his campaign.

“That’s the heart of our slate, that we care for and love our community,” he said at the Democrat watch party at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. on Tuesday after the race was called in his favor.

Ms. Suess ran her campaign with affordable housing as the paramount issue facing Southold Town. The 31-year-old political newcomer and small business owner’s perspective has been shaped by deep local roots, having grown up in Greenport herself.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to stand here tonight to potentially be the youngest person elected to Southold Town,” she said at the Democrat watch party.

Southold Democratic Committee chair Kathryn Casey Quigley told the roughly 50 people remaining at 10:55 p.m. that Ms. Suess’ lead was “going to be hard to beat.”

Democrat Kate Stevens flips the Fishers Island Town Justice seat on Southold Town Board for the first time in three decades. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Ms. Stevens had positioned herself as a “helper” on the island and along her campaign trail. Issues most important to her facing both the island community and Southold at large were housing shortages, development pressures, aging infrastructure, coastal resiliency and seasonal economic cycles.

“I’m really optimistic about where things are headed with mainland Southold and ideas going in both directions,” Ms. Stevens said at the Democrat watch party.

Ms. Hall, a Fishers Island resident of 33 years, had ambitions to develop a strategic plan to attract adults and families to the island, form working committees focused on housing and job creation, and strengthen ties between island residents and Southold Town.

Small business owner and political newcomer Alexa Suess was energized by the support shown for her campaign this fall. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Mr. Talbot previously served on the town board from 2009-2013. He ran his campaign focused on the zoning update, off-season traffic and affordable housing.

Mr. Planamento, who serves as vice chairman of the town’s Zoning Board and moved to Southold 25 years ago, hoped to increase Southold’s efforts towards transparency with community members. His nuanced vision to protect community character while taking property owners’ rights into consideration resonated with the 4,211 residents who voted for him.

The crowd at the Republican watch party at Sannino Vineyard in Cutchogue thinned out as candidates who fell short started to head home around 10:50 p.m. Mr. Planamento thanked his supporters.

The newly elected council members will serve a three-year term through 2028 to comply with New York’s even-year election schedule.