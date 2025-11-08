North Fork Veterans Day 2025 events roundup

Community members can attend the Southold American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803’s Veterans Day Services this year on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. (Credit: File photo)

Throughout the North Fork, local organizations are showing up for and honoring those who fight for our freedom, with memorials, celebrations, deals, and free admission or food. Below are some of the events held from Sunday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 16.

In Southold

In Greenport on Sunday, Nov. 9, Brecknock Hall along with partner Peconic Landing will hold their 13th annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback. The wedding ceremony will see U.S. Coast Guard Lt. (O-3) Kelly Dacimo of Orient and Nicholas Vivo married.

American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803 welcomes the community to its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The event will take place at 11 a.m. on the legion’s front lawn at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Also at the post will be the Rotary Club of Southold’s Veterans Brunch on Tuesday, following the ceremony. For more information about Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803 or the Southold Rotary, visit post803.com and southoldrotary.org, respectively.

In Riverhead

On Tuesday, Nov., 11, veterans get free admission to the Long Island Aquarium. Family members get admission at half price. Tickets with this offer are not available to purchase online. To learn more, visit longislandaquarium.com/promotions/veterans-day/.

From Wednesday, Nov. 12, to Sunday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum will offer free admission to their exhibits to all veterans.

In honor of Veterans Day, East End Arts & Humanities Council is introducing a new monthly music program where veterans with no, little or lots of musical experience can come and play under the guidance of working musician Chris Jones. The first session takes place Friday, Nov. 14, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 206 Griffing Ave., Riverhead. Some of the instruments available on site include guitars, basses, drums, pianos or keyboards, and synths; participants are encouraged to bring their own instrument. Though there is a suggested donation of $25 to cover instruction and materials, no veteran will be turned away. For more information, visit eastendarts.org/bandspace/.