Oysterponds students to hold a flippin’ good fundraiser for Washington, D.C., trip

Oysterponds 6th graders on their 2025 Washington, D.C. trip visiting the Albert Einstein Memorial. (Credit: Courtesy Oysterponds Union Free School District)

Oysterponds students will be flipping flackjacks to fund their upcoming Washington, D.C. trip.

The pancake breakfast, slated for Saturday, Nov. 15, at Poquatuck Hall in Orient, will help pay for the fifth- and sixth-graders’ visit to the nation’s capital in May.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon, with students serving breakfast to attendees. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at the door or at the school.

“The Washington, D.C., trip has been a staple trip in Oysterponds school for many years,” said Joanne Simicich, a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher and trip coordinator. “What a great educational experience for them.”

Ms. Simicich has been with the school for nearly three decades, and the trip has been an annual tradition for 30 years. But last year was her first time accompanying students — she previously taught third grade. Last year was also the school’s first trip back to D.C. since COVID. They visited Boston instead the last few years.

In Washington, students will get to see the United States Capitol, the Treasury and the flag at the Smithsonian. Organizers hope to add a tour of the White House and other experiences for the upcoming trip. They’re currently in the queue for the White House tour.

Fifth-graders are also a new addition for the upcoming trip. In the past, sixth-graders would take the trip each year as a capstone to their time at Oysterponds. Now, the trip will be moved to every other year and will include both grades. There are 17 students in both grades, and most — if not all — are expected to attend.

“We’re changing it up a little bit this year because the fifth grade is coming with the sixth grade for the first time,” Ms. Simicich said. “We’re going to try to go to Mount Vernon, we’re going to go to the Spy Museum, and we’re going to try to hopefully get into the White House. We’re also going to get a guided tour of the Capitol from Representative [Nick] LaLota’s office.”

The new format of the trip allows more students to go, and allows the parents of the current third- and fourth-graders more time to fundraise.

“We’ll have twice as much time to operate. It will allow us to be better prepared for the trip each time we go,” Superintendent and Principal Justin Cobis said.

The upcoming pancake breakfast joins a list of other past and planned fundraisers for May’s excursion. The group’s been gathering money for a 50/50 raffle that will be drawn at the school’s winter concert, and there will be a bake sale in December. They also hosted a yard sale last month.

The school, the PTA and a group of parents are all working together to make the trip possible.

“We couldn’t do it without the community,” Simicich noted. “This small community is so special. It’s a very nice, tight community, and they just want to help each other.”