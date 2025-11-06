Southold Drama Club takes us to the hills of Scotland this weekend

The ‘Women of Lockerbie’ is playing Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, available at the door. (Credit: courtesy Casey Rooney)

The Southold Drama Club presents ‘The Women of Lockerbie,’ a play by Deborah Brevoort, this weekend. The intense drama tackles themes including loss and grief and love and redemption as it follows a mother searching for her son’s remains in Scotland after an airplane accident. There, she meets the women of Lockerbie, some of who witnessed the crash and are on a challenging quest of their own.

Co-directed by Casey Rooney and Jessica Ellwood, the cast includes Emma Binkis as Olive, the leader of the women of Lockerbie, and Rylee Owens as George Jones, an American FBI agent. Paige Harvey, I. Phoebe Faint, Reagan Blydenburgh, Riley Binkis and Cora Craigue are playing women of Lockerbie. Ryan Leidahl and Rozzy Bliss are cast as the grieving parents, and Violet Kravitz is cast as Hattie, an office cleaner with access to important evidence.

See it in the Southold District Auditorium Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, available at the door.

Dress rehearsal photos by Casey Rooney