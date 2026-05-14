Learn from the best at Fleece & Fiber Fest

Fleece & Fiber Festival at Hallockville Museum Farm. (Credit: Heather Johnson)

A day full of hands-on activity, history and lots of artisanal shopping is in store at Hallockville Museum Farm (6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292).

The annual Fleece & Fiber Festival is back on May 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect over 20 vendors selling handmade items; shearing, spinning and weaving demonstrations; food trucks and live music from Old Time Jam.

Avid knitters will be thrilled to hear that Patty Lyons, a nationally recognized knitting teacher, will be leading two workshops during the festival.

The acclaimed artist has been featured in publications like Vogue Knitting, Interweave Knits, Knit Purl, Knitter’s Magazine, Cast On, Knit Style, Creative Knitting and Twist Collective, and also contributes to Modern Daily Knitting with her knitter’s advice column titled “Ask Patty.” She is a repeat guest on PBS’s Knitting Daily TV and has published a book and workbook sharing knitting lessons.

“She’s really well known for teaching the ‘why’s’, not just the ‘hows’ of knitting,” says Karen Calabria, owner of North Fork Fiber Arts (195 Love Lane, Mattituck, 631-298-7181) a business helping to coordinate the festival.

Lyons will lead a Knitting Bags of Tricks workshop from 9 a.m. to noon and an Advanced Knitting Fixes workshop from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., both of which are $100 to register and require materials and prior knitting experience.

Barbara Blossey Chuvalas, a local, experienced basket weaver, will guide a workshop on her craft from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a $50 registration fee and $45 material fee.

If you’re looking to dip your toes into the weaving world, Paumanok Weavers Introduction to Weaving workshop is your best bet, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. requiring registration and a $100 fee.

And Shamma Murphy of Ewes and Coos Felted will guide Painting with Wool: Flat Needle Felting workshop, where students can make a rustic farm landscape from wool from 2 to 4 p.m. for $50.

“Anybody who wants to get crafty, whether they’re beginning or more advanced, has an opportunity,” Heather Johnson, executive director of Hallockville Museum Farm, says — even if that’s bringing your work-in-progress to one of the picnic tables at the festival to continue crafting with other artists around you.

Sherry Davis, award winning sculptor and fiber artist (recognized for her Harvesting Memories in Blue 12-foot geodesic denim sphere displayed on Sound Avenue in Riverhead), will lead the United We Weave: Community Weave-In from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This interactive activity allows festivalgoers to take part in weaving a large American flag made from repurposed fire hose.

Looking to learn? Visitors can peek into the past with fiber-focused tours of the Hallock homestead at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and see the family’s barn loom, followed by Kathryn Wojciechowski, owner of Old School Wool and Weaving Center in South Otselic, N.Y., Director of the CNY Flaxseed to Fabric Initiative and leader of the Heritage Cloth Makers Guild, who will talk about flax, linen and the movement to revive heritage cloth-making.

“We felt it was really important to establish how serious we are about this by bringing well regarded experts to the area,” says Calabria. “We have a very active fiber arts community out here and I don’t think we realize how lucky we are to have access to these sorts of resources.”

Admission to the Fleece & Fiber Festival is $10 and children under 12 gain free admission. To learn more about the festival or to secure your spot in a workshop, click here.

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