Southold Fire Department wins Agency of Year, two members honored by Suffolk REMSCO

Southold Fire Department rescue squad in 2023. (Courtesy Chris Manfredi)

The Suffolk Regional Emergency Medical Service Council (REMSCO) named Southold its 2024 Agency of the Year last month, while department members Chris Manfredi and Dianne Wamsley earned honorable mentions for Educator of Excellence and Nurse of Excellence, respectively.

The honors highlight a department that has distinguished itself through reliable emergency response, extensive community CPR training and exceptional patient care, according to REMSCO officials.

“Southold’s always been one of the stellar departments within Suffolk County,” said Mark Zender, Suffolk REMSCO vice chairman during a ceremony at the Southold Fire Department on Oct. 22. “They’ve always stood out amongst their peers, both in terms of call volume, their leadership as a department and the volume that they do.”

The department, which previously won the award in 2006, responded to 787 calls in 2024, The Suffolk Times previously reported. It has 142 members and operates two ambulances among 12 vehicles total.

Southold Fire rescue squad in 2007 following Suffolk REMSCO Agency of The Year award win. (Credit: File photo)

“We are unique, and perhaps the only agency in the county, that has not had to seek aid from our neighbors because we have not been able to raise a crew from among our own membership for a first ambulance response,” said Edward Boyd, a 46-year department member and ex-chief who chairs Suffolk REMSCO.

Mr. Manfredi, an insurance agent based on the North Fork, has been with the Southold Fire Department since 2003. But his time as a first responder dates back 43 years to when he first joined the Central Islip Fire Department. His service also includes time as a company captain at Greenport Fire Department.

Chris Manfredi, 19-year member of the Southold Fire Department. (Courtesy Chris Manfredi) Chris Manfredi wearing PPE during COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Chris Manfredi)

In 2014, he spearheaded efforts to establish Southold as an American Heart Association Training Center, alongside department members including the late Brian Mahony. He has worked tirelessly to recruit and train a staff of instructors since then.

“Fast forward 10 years, and with the help of many other amazing instructors, we’ve trained over 9,000 people in CPR and over 1,000 in first aid,” Mr. Manfredi said.

The program provides training for six fire departments, local hospitals, area schools, assisted living facilities, and various community members with basic life support, heartsaver and first aid.

“Hearing from students who have gone on to use those skills in real life — that’s the real reward,” Mr. Manfredi said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, grateful for everyone who’s been part of the journey and humbled by this recognition.”

Ms. Wamsley joined the Southold Fire Department in 2017 after retiring in 2011 following a 27-year career with the U.S. Navy. She serves as an EMT while also working as a flex staff nurse with Northwell Health.

Eight-year Southold Fire Department member Dianne Wamsley was recognized at the 2024 REMSCO awards with an honorable mention for Nurse of Excellence. (Courtesy Dianne Wamsley)

Her Nurse of Excellence honorable mention recognized her exceptional service during the COVID-19 crisis, when she balanced intensive nursing shifts with volunteer emergency response duties.

The nomination also praised her as “naturally gifted when it comes to providing care to the sick and injured.”

“When it would have been understandable for her to request time off from the department because of her busy work schedule and the immense hours required during the crisis, she didn’t,” her nomination stated. “Instead, she leaned in and made sure that she not only was available to provide patient care, but to also handle her other EMS administrative responsibilities.”

Ms. Wamsley likened the department’s culture to the kind she experienced during her military service.

“They’re wonderful there,” she said. “There’s a lot of camaraderie. It almost reminds me of being back in the Navy because people help each other, and they’re very generous and giving.”

Suffolk REMSCO oversees 119 fire departments and agencies providing ambulance services across the county, respond to more than 200,000 calls a year. It is one of 18 REMSCOs throughout New York.