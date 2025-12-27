Blotter: Man arrested for carrying brass knuckles

Southold police responded to the following events from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22:

While on regular patrol on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 8:30 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle on Middle Road with insufficient brake lights. In the resulting traffic stop, the driver, Robert Spalma of Lake Grove, 37, was allegedly found to be carrying brass knuckles and a slapper, also known as a billy. Mr. Spalma was subsequently arrested on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, processed at Southold Town Police Department Headquarters and arraigned at Southold Town Justice Court.

Upon being observed failing to maintain its lane of travel by an officer on Friday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m., Santiago Garcia of Greenport, 25, was allegedly observed to have bloodshot, glassy eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath. Mr. Garcia performed poorly on Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, arrested, transported to Southold Police H.Q. and held for arraignment.

Also on Dec. 19, this time at 10 p.m., police received a report of a single car crash involving telephone poles at the corner of Cox Neck Road and Rosewood Drive in Mattituck. When arriving on scene, an officer observed Nicolas Andreadis “standing in the street” with a laceration on his nose. Mr. Andreadis claimed to have come around the corner too fast, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. He was allegedly observed by the officer to have bloodshot eyes and slurred speech; when prompted, he performed poorly on the horizontal gaze nystagmus test. Mr. Andreadis was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, transported to PBMC where he consented to a blood draw, cleared from PBMC, and transported back to Southold Police H.Q. for processing and arraignment.

On Sunday, Dec. 21, at around 2:30 a.m., Connor Stepnoski of Greenport West, 33, was stopped for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, Mr. Stepnoski was allegedly found to be intoxicated, arrested, transported to Southold Police H.Q. and held for morning arraignment.

Also on Dec. 21, this time at 8 p.m., police received multiple calls reporting a motor vehicle accident on Hummel Avenue in Southold. When officers arrived on scene, they found Donna Marcotrigiano of Greenport West, 60, who had crashed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle. Ms. Marcotrigiano was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested, transported and processed at Southold Town Police Department Headquarters, and held for arraignment at Southold Town Justice Court.

A caller who wished to remain anonymous reported finding a loaded shotgun shell and full beer at Greenport West on Wednesday, Dec. 17. A police officer who arrived at the scene determined the shell, missing its wad and rusted inside with mud, had already been fired. The officer emptied the beer, then disposed of both items.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.