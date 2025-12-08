NYS announces $500K grant pool to support farmers markets

Greenport’s new indoor farmers market will run every Friday in November and December from noon to 3 p.m. at 216 Main St.(Credit: Stephanie Villani)

Up to $500,000 is available to farmers markets through Part 1 of the Farmers Market Resiliency Grant Program’s fourth round, state agriculture commissioner Richard Ball said.

The money will help markets improve infrastructure, boost marketing and add delivery options. The program, funded in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget, is intended to strengthen the state’s local food supply chain.

This round adds a requirement that recipients set aside part of their awards for sub-grants to farmers markets or vendors in their region through an open application process. Organizations can apply for between $100,000 and $200,000, explaining how they will distribute the funds to market locations.

A second track — offering $200,000 in direct grants to farmers markets without the sub-grant requirement — will be announced in the coming months. State officials say the two-tiered structure is meant to reach smaller markets.

“We learned during the pandemic that we needed to have a reliable food system right here at home,” Mr. Ball said in the Dec. 4 announcement. “Through three rounds of this program, we’ve seen progress on projects that are helping our farmers and producers reach more consumers.”

The Department of Agriculture and Markets supports more than 400 farmers markets, 250 farm stands and 10 mobile market operators statewide. Round 3 awards, totaling more than $1.12 million, were announced earlier this year.

Applications are due by Feb. 4, 2026, at 3 p.m. A webinar about the program is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 11, at 12:30 p.m. More information is available on the department’s website.

The grant program is part of broader state investments in agriculture, including Nourish New York, the 30% New York State Initiative for school meals and the Regional School Food Infrastructure Grant Program, which will provide $50 million over five years for regional cooking facilities.

To find out eligibility criteria and how to apply, click here.