Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 18, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 10, 2025.

Baiting Hollow (11933)

  • Edward Hughes & Kristin Romano to Robyn Donoghue, 1701 Bluffs Drive South (600-11.02-1-123) (R) $650,000

Calverton (11933)

  • Robert Domanick to Eldin & Carlene Gunning, 23 Kimberly Court (600-79-5-26) (R) $515,000

Greenport (11944)

Jagel Family Trust to 1820 Bay Shore LLC, 1820 Bay Shore Road (1000-53-4-29) (R) $999,000

Meghan McDermott to Luis & Kris Pelaez, 215 Bridge Street (1001-2-2-10.002) (R) $675,00

Enrico Del Favero & Katie Wiebicke to Enrico Favero, 1480 Cedarfields Drive (1000-40-5-1.036) (R) $240,000

Mattituck (11952)

  • Darren Hinderliter to Sarah Park, 745 Cottage Way (1000-122-2-23.007) (R) $258,056

New Suffolk (11956)

  • Puric Family Trust to 1250 Second Street LLC, 1250 Second Street (1000-117-7-23) (R) $1,050,000

Riverhead (11901)

  • Emily Sills Trust to Stephen & Courtney Giovanniello, 309 Church Lane (600-46-1-15) (R) $625,000
  • Christopher & Kathleen Schroeher to 120 Duryea St Corp, 120 Duryea Street (600-107-1-29.001) (R) $610,000
  • Estate of Nannie Smith to Allan Zilnicki & Thomas Dannenberg, 48 Zdunko Lane (600-42-1-11) (R) $540,000
  • Laurel Beniamino to Stephen & Karen Losi, 2804 Bayberry Path (600-18.01-2-176) (R) $507,500
  • 119 Sweezy Ave LLC to River City Capital LLC, 119 Sweezy Avenue (600-128-2-2) (R) $490,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

  • Hulse Trust to Cindy Treska & Daniel Poulter, 5 Bay Shore Drive (700-22-1-11) (R) $2,500,000

Southold (11971)

  • Susan Meigs & Todd Vunderink to Thomas & Cynthia Murray, 50605 Route 25 (1000-70-1-8) (R) $810,000
  • Robert Ballenger to Rita Kavanagh & John Nolan, 465 Tarpon Drive (1000-53-5-5) (R) $762,500

Wading River (11792)

  • Carol Cotter to Laurieann Kitz, 33 Acorn Court (600-75.01-1-33) (R) $475,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

