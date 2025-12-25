Sports roundup: Tuckers boys hoops secure league win

Oakley Carr-Smith firing it away for Mattituck. (Credit: Bill Landon photo)

Boys basketball

Dec. 19 — Mattituck 52, Port Jefferson 34

In the Tuckers’ first encounter against a Class B team, sophomores Connor Searl scored 16 points and Antonio Sparacio added 16 in a Suffolk County League VI against the visiting Royals (1-5, 0-2). Senior Trey Hansen contributed eight points. Mattituck (3-5, 2-1) outscored Port Jefferson, 25-14, in the second half.

Dec. 20 — Smithtown Christian 47, Southold 38

With the game tied at 19-19 at halftime, the Knights outscored the Settlers, 17-7, in the third quarter. Junior forward Kyan Olsen paced Southold (4-2, 2-2) with 22 points while senior forward Travis Sepenoski contributed six in the League VII contest. Luke Ruggiero led the hosts with 18 points and Jerry Webb Jr. added 16.

On Dec. 17, the Settlers dropped a 72-60 decision at Bridgehampton. The visitors entered the third quarter with a 41-38 advantage, but scored only 19 points in the second half. The Killer Bees (5-2, 5-1) broke it open with a 23-11 surge in the third period. Alex Davis scored 15 of his 19 points in the quarter. The Settlers finished three players in double figures — Olsen (18), junior Nico Califano (12) and Sepenoski (11).

Dec. 18 — Smithtown Christian 61, Greenport 51

Junior Troy Myers scored a game-high 30 points, but it wasn’t enough as the host Knights won the League VII game. The Porters (2-3, 1-2) pulled within 41-38 at the end of the third quarter, but Smithtown outscored the visitors, 20-13, in the final period. Ruggiero collected 19 points, Webb Jr. 18.

Girls basketball

Dec. 19 — Smithtown Christian 46, Greenport/Southold 42

The Porters’ fourth-quarter rally fell short on the road. Junior Emily Manwaring led Greenport (2-1, 1-1) with 15 points, while senior guard Francesca Santacroce, who has been averaging 16.7 points a game this season, scored two. Annalyn Loiacono tallied a game-high 27 points for the Knights (5-1, 4-0).

Dec. 19 — East Hampton 38, Mattituck 34

Senior forward Claire McKenzie recorded a game-high 23 points for the winless Tuckers (0-9, 0-3) in a League VII game. KK Moore led the Bonackers (1-3, 1-0) with 22 points.

On Dec. 17, McKenzie scored another game-best 29 points, sinking 15 foul shots in a 57-51 league defeat to Wyandanch (2-6, 0-3) at home. Mattituck grabbed a 12-4 first-quarter lead, but took control behind a 23-12 second period by the Wolves.

Schedule

Dec. 26

Mattituck girls and boys, indoor track, St. Anthony’s High School, noon

Southold/Greenport boys and girls indoor track at St. Anthony’s, noon

Dec. 28

Mattituck girls and boys, indoor track, Suffolk County Community College, 9 a.m.

Southold/Greenport boys and girls indoor track, Suffolk County Community College, 9 a.m.

Dec. 29

Southold boys basketball at Center Moriches, 4 p.m.

Dec. 30

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold wrestling at West Islip Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 3

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold wrestling at Don Jantzen Duals, 9 a.m.

Mattituck boys indoor track at Suffolk County Community College, 9 a.m.

Southold/Greenport boys indoor track at Suffolk County Community College, 9 a.m.

Greenport boys basketball at Bellport, 4 p.m.

Jan. 4

Mattituck girls indoor track at Suffolk County Community College, 9 a.m.

Southold/Greenport girls indoor track at Suffolk County Community College, 9 a.m.

Jan. 5

Greenport boys basketball vs. Bridgehampton, 4:30 p.m.

Southold boys basketball vs. Shelter Island, 6 p.m.

Jan. 6

Southold/Greenport bowling at Middle Country (Coram Country Lanes), 3:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys basketball vs. Southampton, 6:15 p.m.

Mattituck girls basketball at Pierson, 6:15 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls basketball at Southampton, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 7

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold wrestling at Southampton, 5 p.m.

Southold boys basketball vs. St. Pius V, 5 p.m.