Veterans return to lead Greenport/Southold girls basketball team

Greenport/Southold girls’ basketball is ready to take the court this upcoming season. (Credit: Bill Landon file photo)

Head coach Ev Corwin made a recent statement about his Greenport/Southold girls basketball team that could spell trouble for its opponents:

“Everybody’s back,” he said. “We lost a couple of seniors that we’re sorry to see go. But as far as anybody that was in the regular rotation, they’re all back.”

In other words, the Porters have a more experienced team than the one that fell just short of the Suffolk County Class B playoffs last season.

“We missed it by one game,” team captain Francesca Santacroce said. “I don’t want that to happen again. I want to make a playoff run. I just don’t want teams to count us out yet.”

It’ll be difficult to, because Greenport (6-11, 6-9) is older and wiser for this League VII season.

Corwin noticed that at the early practices in November. There was no reason to teach the basics.

“I don’t have to stop everything to show the young players stuff,” he said. “It’s really turned into a program where we’re getting some continuity. In my first meeting, I said to the eighth and ninth graders, ‘In a couple years, you’re going to be the ones that show me.’ That’s when you have something good.

“We took our lumps last year,” he continued. “Most of these girls are standout players on their [youth] teams. They weren’t used to losing at that level so much. I can see that they don’t want that to happen again.”

That optimism has seeped down to the players. “Everybody’s super talented here,” junior guard-forward Emily Manwaring said. “It’s going to be good competition all season.”

The 5-foot-10 Santacroce, who can play guard or forward, is the lone senior of a team that is dominated by juniors who gained valuable experience as sophomores last year.

Team captain Francesca Santacroce will look to propel her team on the hardwood. (Credit: Bill Landon file photo)

Santacroce, a four-year player, averaged 12.4 points a game during the 2024-25 campaign.

“Last year was her first year where teams were game planning for her,” Corwin said. “The year before, she was my daughter’s second in command. Nobody was paying attention to her. Last year, they knew her name and the players she was playing with were sophomores. Most of them never played in major minutes. Mentally, it was a tough year for her because she really had to work to get open.”

He added: “Being a senior and a year older, and players who are better physically, mentally and ability-wise, I just see it getting back to even ground again.

“She’s going to make us go.”

Santacroce, who scored 30 points in a 55-36 road win over Miller Place on Dec. 2, is also respected by her teammates.

“I have looked up to Fran since my freshman year,” said 5-foot-2 junior forward Madison Smith. “Just learning the game of basketball, because basketball isn’t my main sport. I learned a lot from her. I’ve talked to her outside of basketball. If I mess up, I’d go to her and reach out. She always helps me.”

Added Manwaring: “She definitely pushes us to make us better because she wants it so bad.”

Santacroce welcomed the challenge.

“I’m really excited for my senior year,” she said. “I’ve been waiting for this all four years. It’s sad I’m the only senior, but it’s a sense of pride, too. There’s a lot of younger girls on the team, so I want to be a good example for all of them.”

The junior brigade includes center Addison Watson, forwards Abbigail Bednoski and Isabella Sarabia, and Manwaring.

“They all bring something to the table in different ways,” Corwin said.

The team will try to use their experience to their advantage this year. (Credit: Bill Landon file photo)

“A lot of these girls, as far as our league goes, they’re pretty long and very athletic,” Corwin said. “I like that combination, defensively, long and athletic. It gives me options on defense.”

The Porters’ roster also sports a pair of eighth graders — Lyla Zablotny and Lauryn Bednoski — who are expected to get playing time. Lauryn teamed with Abbigail to help the Greenport volleyball team reach the Class C finals.

“Lauryn has played basketball for longer than I have,” Abbigail said, adding that her sister’s CYO team has won the Long Island championship for its age group the last two years.

There is no sibling rivalry.

“Basketball is really Lauryn’s thing,” Abbigail said. “She loves it. We get along good. Our connection is great.”

If the Porters can have a similar connection, it could be the start of something big.