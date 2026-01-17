Blotter: Attempted break-in in Southold via storm door

Southold Town police responded to the following incidents between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12:

Police were called to a Southold address Jan. 10 about 11 p.m. on a report of a possible attempted break-in. The resident told responding officers he’d heard “jiggling” at a side entry storm door that evening, as if someone were trying to gain entry — and that the same thing had occurred on Dec. 23. On the first occasion, he’d also heard a vehicle take off from his residence. Officers noted footprints outside the door from an estimated size 10 flat-soled shoe and, as no video surveillance was in place, said they would follow up with neighbors for possible camera footage. The resident also requested extra patrols of his property.

On Jan. 6, a Southold man came to police headquarters to report a 7:45 a.m. incident in which he was “jumped” on Third Street in Greenport by two unknown Hispanic men who stole his phone, medication and $100 in cash. Officers observed the man’s face to be scratched and bruised, but he refused medical attention and said he was reporting the incident in order to refill his stolen prescriptions. Officers attempted to obtain security video from the location but were unable to obtain adequate footage.

An officer on patrol in Greenport was approached Jan. 6 by a man who said that on or about Dec. 25, he gave a female acquaintance three jackets valued at $200 apiece and invited her to pick one to keep and return the others to him. Instead, he reported, she gave all three jackets away, and he told the officer he now wants her to pay him for them. When she was contacted, the woman said there had been no mention of returning any jackets or of any payment, and she gave them away to help those in need. The complainant was advised that this was a matter to be handled in civil court.

A Greenport man reported to police Jan. 7 that while walking with his son on Monsell Trail about a week earlier, they had come across the decomposed carcass of a dog in a suitcase. Investigating officers confirmed their report, found that it had been reported previously on Dec. 8, and that police had notified Greenport Village and the ASPCA, which did not act due to lack of “investigative leads.” Police then contacted the town animal shelter, which dispatched someone who successfully scanned the carcass for a chip. The shelter agreed to assume the body and attempt to find more information about the case.

A Southold man approached an officer on patrol Jan. 7 stating that his car had been towed by a local towing service on Jan. 2 and that owner had told him the car must be taken to the towing yard rather than his desired location. The man said the owner gave several different prices to retrieve the vehicle. He claimed they had agreed on $500 and that on Jan. 7, the price went up to $1,000. The man complained that his car was being held “hostage” and the towing service was “taking advantage of people.” An investigation is ongoing.

Police received a report Jan. 7 shortly before 5:30 p.m. that a vehicle had struck the guardrail at the intersection Route 48 and Westphalia Avenue in Mattituck and left the scene. Officers located a vehicle matching the description northbound on Westphalia and pulled it over, observing it had extensive front end damage. The driver and sole occupant, Thomas Best of Mattituck, 69, exited the vehicle and, after performing poorly on standardized field sobriety test, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, transported to police headquarters for processing and held for morning arraignment.

A Greenport man started a fire in his barbecue Jan. 7 when he took a break while grilling ribs to go inside and use the bathroom. Police and the Greenport Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

A gray Ram 500 pickup was reported at Southold Elementary School Jan. 9 about 4 p.m., driving around the bus circle several times. When approached by a staff member, the driver said he wanted to inquire about use of the school track and then spoke with the school security guard about the same matter. The guard reported to police that he saw several open containers of alcohol in the truck and noted an odor of marijuana and said the truck had a chrome front end, dents on the passenger side and a town beach permit sticker. The school wanted to document the incident.

A Southold woman called police Jan. 10 to report that a man had allegedly damaged her vehicle by shattering its rear view window, and requested that he be arrested for doing so. Officers responded and arrested Warren Marengo of Southold, 59, who was then transported to police headquarters for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.