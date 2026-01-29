Community Calendar of Events: Jan. 29, 2026

Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free LibraryFriday, Jan. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Credit: file photo)

Arts and crafts

Sunday, Feb. 1, 1-3 p.m.: ‘Get Arty’ paint and sip party with Ginger Baer at Hallockville’s Naugles Barn, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Explore color, brushstrokes and self-expression. 11” by 14” canvas, all materials provided. No artistic experience required. Light refreshments. Tickets: $35, museum members; $40, non-members. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Fairs and festivals

Sunday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Winter Artisan Fair at the Naugles Barn, Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Free admission to community event showcasing wide range of local vendors. Purchase unique handmade items. Information: hallockville.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Jan. 31, 3-7 p.m.: Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser to support the fifth- and sixth-grade Washington, D.C., trip, at East Marion Fire Department, 9245 Main Road. Includes soft drinks, salad, dessert and coffee. Tickets: $20, participants over 4; free, children 3 and under.

Sunday, Feb. 8, 4-6 p.m.: A Night of Motown, hosted by The Butterfly Effect Project at Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay St., Sag Harbor. A night of timeless music, soulful performances and community celebration. All proceeds support BEP programming. Tickets $65: my.baystreet.org.

Lectures

Saturday, Jan. 31, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: ‘Integrative Approaches to Breast Cancer Care,’ hosted by North Fork Breast Health Coalition, Hotel Indigo, 1830 West Main St., Riverhead. For patients, survivors and thrivers. Features leading medical experts, practitioners; includes a light organic breakfast, lunch. Free. Registration required: [email protected].

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1 p.m.: Presentation on Peconic Land Trust by Holly Sanford and Robin Harris, Southold Free Library. An outline of the trust’s 50-year history, recent land conservation, improvements at their Southold Community Garden. Hosted by Southold Town Garden Club. Light refreshments. Free.

Music

Friday, Jan. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, sponsored by Friends of the Library. Bring your instruments, tapping feet and listening ears! Participants of all ages, styles of acoustic music and levels of ability, along with audience members, are welcome.

Saturday, Jan. 31, 1 p.m.: Winter Recital 2026 performed by North Fork Academy of Dance, at Southold Junior/Senior High School, 420 Oaklawn Ave., Southold. Tickets: $25 at the door; $20 in advance. 50/50 raffle tickets available for $10. Information: nofodance.com.

Sunday, Feb. 8, 5 p.m.: ‘Winter Moon: A Tribute to the Harlem Renaissance,’ performed by soprano Taylor Burgess and pianist Eunha So, Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Impressionistic works of Harry T. Burleigh, Duke Ellington, Ricky Ian Gordon, Pete Malinverni. Tickets $20: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Jan. 31, 9-10:30 a.m.: A Winter’s Day Nature Walk led by MaryLaura Lamont, Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. One mile general nature walk through winter woods to observe birds, plants and the Long Island Sound. Dress warmly. Snow, rain cancels. Reservations and information: 631-315-5475.

Friday, Feb. 6, 3-4:30 p.m.: ‘Friday Afternoon Birders: North Fork Ponds,’ led by Jane Kosovsky at Kenney’s Beach, 475 Leeton Road, Southold. Meet in the beach parking lot and carpool to various ponds. On the lookout for winter ducks. Bring your scope; dress warmly. Free. Registration: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Through Feb. 1: North Fork Community Theatre presents “Mauritius,” 2700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Two half-sisters inherit a stamp collection form their recently deceased grandfather and clash over what to do with it. Fridays, Saturdays: 7:30 p.m.; Sundays: 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $28, pole view seating; $33, main seating, partial view seating. Information: nfct.com.

The written word

Saturday, Feb. 7, 3 p.m.: Natural history writer Caroline Sutton discusses her new book, “Eyes in the Soles of My Feet: From Horseshoe Crabs to Sycamores,” Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Light refreshments served. Free. Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Burton’s Bookstore. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

First and third Wednesdays of each month, 6-8 p.m.: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through Jan. 31: ‘Playbill Throughout the Years,’ Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. A visual tour through the history of New York theater. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through January: A group show by Good Ground Artists, an eclectic group of artists whose work ranges from traditional to abstract and surreal, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Artwork to brighten up a dreary January. All are invited to a reception Sunday, Jan. 11, from 1-3 p.m. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through January: ‘Good Ground Arrives at Southold,’ with featured work by Mike Meehan and the Good Ground Artists, the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library during regular library hours. Artists’ reception: Friday, Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m., light refreshments. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through February: ‘New Paintings’ by Alan Bull, at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Former artist-in-residence at Orient’s William Steeple Davis House 1996-98. Artist reception Sunday, Feb. 8, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the library Art Gallery. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through February: ‘Lost and Found,’ featuring artists Scott Bluedorn, Darlene Charneco, Erica-Lynn Huberty and Rochelle Kyrk, in the Upstairs Gallery of Cutchogue New Suffolk Public Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Found and created source materials inspiring reflection on our past, present and future.

Through March 7: ‘In Motion,’ featuring over 140 participating artists, held across two East End Arts gallery spaces: 133 East Main St., Riverhead, and 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of annual Elizabeth Richard Memorial Members’ Show. Variety of mediums. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through April 11: ‘Sparkling Through Adversity: Depression Glass of the 1930s,’ Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free, members; $5, adult non-members; $3, non-member seniors over 60; $1, children 17 and under. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.