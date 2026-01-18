Letters to the Editor: Keeping hope alive

Southold

Keeping hope alive

Growing up during the Cuban missile crisis, I learned what fear felt like. Through decades of national challenges since then, I maintained confidence in our country, our leaders — even those I disagreed with — and our Constitution.

Now I fear our moment in history is melting like the glaciers we’ve failed to protect. The values Superman proclaimed — “Truth, Justice and the American Way”— seem replaced by lies, retribution and the priorities of the wealthiest few.

But I’m a cockeyed optimist, as Oscar Hammerstein would say, because I see our North Fork neighbors staying engaged. Whether protesting ICE at the Jan. 9 Greenport vigil, participating in the annual Polar Plunge or running charity 5Ks, the people who live here renew my faith that hope is still possible.

Rosellen Storm

Cutchogue

End of an era

World War II was devastating at a scale humanity had not known before, from every angle. Nations agreed: Never again. They integrated the economies of the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy so they would stop warring. Nations joined in the United Nations, and created the International Law. They ratified the Geneva Conventions. We rebuilt Europe and invested in our country with the GI Bill and then the highway system. Twelve nations formed NATO, a defensive shield. Might no longer meant right; peace reigned.

Over the past 80ish years, that world has changed dramatically. The modern EU is a far cry from a five-country common market. NATO stands at 32 countries, and its ever-eastward expansion was a Cold War battle.

We haven’t honored the Geneva Conventions in at least 25 years; President G.W. Bush embraced torture and his military gave us Abu Ghraib. He also broke the post-war peace by launching a colonial-style resource-focused war of choice, but he felt compelled to lie, justifying the war in conventional terms — stopping the spread of nuclear weapons. He organized the Coalition of the Willing, and got Congress’ permission.

Since the 1980s, with NAFTA and greed is good, Big Capital has grown ever more powerful. Now billionaires and the people controlling transnational corporations with budgets and powers bigger than many countries largely control public policy. Corruption is blatant and widespread.

If President Trump seizes Greenland, can NATO survive? We signed the NATO treaty — does our word mean anything? President Trump threatens other countries regularly, says he’s constrained only by his own morality.

If President Trump keeps invading nations, perhaps he’ll trigger a new, unprecedentedly devastating war to make him stop. I’m not predicting; but if he invades Greenland, it’s plausible. If he invades elsewhere, too, it’s increasingly probable. May such war never come.

Abigail Field

Aquebogue

Thank you

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Riverhead News-Review, as well as the Riverhead, North Fork and Long Island community, for the Person of the Year award. I am very humbled and cannot thank enough the huge caring outreach after the tragedy that the avian flu inflicted on my family’s farm in early 2025.

Thank you again.

Douglas Corwin

Riverhead

Opportunity for our new supervisor

Riverhead’s supervisor has an opportunity to show leadership. Riverhead’s past supervisors never listed the many causes of our towns housing and homeless crisis. Leadership is shown by explaining and highlighting, brainstorming how to solve our town’s housing problem, then pointing out to the private sector and our elected officials —federal, state and county — how to fix them.

Until Supervisor Halpin shows that he is different a supervisor, Riverhead’s past and present housing and homeless problem will not be solved. Mr. Halpin thanked the people who commented at his first official Town Board meeting over and over for their passionate caring for Riverhead. Let’s hope that Mr. Halpin demonstrates that he has both passion and leadership to make real progress is solving Riverhead’s housing crisis.

Warren McKnight

Riverhead

Looking out for Long Islanders?

Representative Nick LaLota wrote (“Response on key issues,” Dec. 11, 2025) to the News-Review: “My votes are guided by one principle: helping Long Islanders afford to live, work and retire here.”

Mr. LaLota refuses to call out ICE for denying due process to the individuals that they take into custody. This is happening to Long Islanders. It is only a matter of time before the terror tactics of ICE injure and kill Long Islanders.

Mr. LaLota voiced support for attacking Venezuela and kidnapping its President to be charged with cocaine-importation conspiracy. If he is concerned about persons importing cocaine into the U.S. then why didn’t he speak out against President Trump pardoning the Juan Orlando Hernandez, the former president of Honduras, who was convicted of bring more than 400 tons of cocaine into the U.S.?

The administration has halted Temporary Assistance for Needy Families for New Yorkers, including Long Islanders. The unsubstantiated claim by the spokesperson of Health and Human Services is that the halt is due to “massive amounts of fraud.” Mr. LaLota reacts with silence.

Mr. LaLota did vote to allow a vote to extend ACA subsidies for three years. Maybe this is the first step in the right direction of looking out for all Long Islanders.

David Jaffe

Calverton

Our government

Most of my family moved to America between 1635 and 1640. I am a WASP. One of the things I love the most about America is how we take care of those less fortunate and how we don’t have to travel to experience different cultures. I am proud my ancestors fought for America.

I think George Washington was amazing because he refused kingship and opted to be a president instead; that Lincoln freed enslaved people and insisted all are equal. But I am frustrated and ashamed of our country right now… not the country, but rather the politicians.

The representatives we vote for are supposed to be our voices. We the people are supposed to be listened to. Yet we are not. I have gone to protests. I’ve signed petitions. Still no change. So tell us, how can we help things change? How do we stop people from being disappeared, killed, beaten up, etc., on U.S. soil? How can we fight our government from breaking international law by bombing ships, invading other countries and accepting obvious bribes? We are going to lose the support of the U.N. I’m afraid we are starting World War III.

I beg all politicians to stop focusing on their own wealth and power, and instead do your job for the people who voted for you. Fix it, or tell us how we can.

Heather Barrett

Riverhead

ICE enforcement in Riverhead

First of all, why is a letter from Ms. Little of South Setauket in this paper (“ICE raid in Riverhead,” Jan. 8)? This letter takes away a voice of a Riverhead resident.

Secondly, blocking the road to impede federal law enforcement is not harmless “community resistance” or lawful protest. It is a federal crime, and must be prosecuted. They are putting law enforcement officers at risk and violating legitimate laws that have been passed by Congress. None of us has the right to violate the law just because it doesn’t feel right. Feelings have nothing to do with the law. If there are laws you don’t like, follow the legal process. Elect politicians, who have the legal authority to change the law. What if I don’t feel I should pay any property or income taxes? Do I have the right of protest and not pay?

I unapologetically support ICE and local police in the enforcement of current laws. Local law enforcement is not permitted to enforce federal law, but they can enforce local laws such as, but not limited to, disorderly conduct, which can be intentionally impeding vehicular or pedestrian traffic, regardless of who is being impeded.

Richard Park