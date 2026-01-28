Sports roundup: North Fork boys hoops win on the hardwood

Kyan Olsen banks two for the Settlers. (Credit: Bill Landon file photo)

Boys basketball

Jan. 26 — Southold 57, Shelter Island 45

Junior forward Kyan Olsen scored 21 points to pace the Settlers (11-6, 9-4) against Shelter Island (2-9, 2-7) in a Suffolk League VII game.

On Jan. 24, Bridgehampton (13-2, 13-1) rolled to a 24-7 advantage in the first quarter against Settlers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 91-42 loss. Travis Sepenoski topped all Southold scorers with 10 points, while Olsen added nine. Alex Davis led Bridgehampton with 20 points, and Jai Feaster finished with 19.

On Jan. 22, Southold rolled to a 19-8 first-period lead and held off a late charge by Smithtown Christian (9-5, 7-4) en route to a 45-40 victory in League VII action, which clinched a Class C playoff berth. C.J. Bailey scored a team-high 13 points. Sepenoski added 10.

Jan. 27 — Mattituck 64, Babylon 57

The big three — Connor Searl, Oakley Carr-Smith and Antonio Sparacio — powered the Tuckers (4-11, 3-7), who surged to a 17-9 first-quarter advantage in the League VI home win over the Panthers (3-10, 3-6). Searl finished with 17 points, Carr-Smith 17 and Sparacio 15, as Mattituck snapped a six-game losing streak. Carr-Smith connected for five treys.

On Jan. 23, four players finished in double figures, but it wasn’t enough for Mattituck in a 79-66 loss to Southampton. Searl led the way with 19 points, followed by Sparacio (17), senior Tyler Brown (15) and Carr-Smith (12). Alex Franklin paced the Mariners with 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Two days earlier, Mattituck also had four players with 10 or more points in a 70-65 road loss to Center Moriches (11-3, 6-2). Searl collected 23. Brown contributed 15, Sparacio 14 and Carr-Smith 12. Allan Whitty had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Devils.

Girls basketball

Jan. 23 — Greenport/Southold 34, Southampton 20

In a low-scoring affair, senior forward Francesca Santacroce and freshman Lyla Zablotny scored nine points apiece to lead the Porters (8-3, 6-3) to their second straight win in the League VII game. Greenport blanked the Mariners in the first quarter, 10-0, and outscored the visitors in the fourth period.

On Jan. 21, junior forward Emily Manwaring scored 11 points and eighth-grader Lauryn Bednoski contributed 10 as Greenport downed East Hampton (2-9- 2-6), 43-27, in another league encounter at home. The Porters blanked East Hampton in the third quarter, 19-0.

Jan. 23 — Pierson 63, Mattituck 33

Senior forward Claire McKenzie’s 13 points led the Tuckers in the League VII home defeat to the Whalers. Indigo Aubry tallied 15 points for Pierson and Molly Wolfson added 14.

Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 29

Mattituck boys basketball at Port Jefferson, 6:15 p.m.

Southold/Greenport bowling vs. Middle Country, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 30

Mattituck girls basketball vs. Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

Southold boys basketball at Our Savior New American School, 4 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls basketball at Port Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport boys vs. St. Pius V, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 31

Greenport boys basketball at Bridgehampton, 11 a.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold wrestling (Section XI tournament), 9:30 a.m.

Mattituck girls indoor track and field, 10 a.m. (Suffolk County Community College)

Southold/Greenport girls indoor track and field, 10 a.m. (Suffolk County Community College)

Greenport/Southold girls basketball at Babylon, 11:30 a.m.

Mattituck boys basketball at Elwood-John Glenn, noon

Sunday, Feb. 1

Mattituck boys indoor track and field, 10 a.m. (Suffolk County Community College)

Southold/Greenport boys indoor track and field, 10 a.m. (Suffolk County Community College)

Monday, Feb. 2

Mattituck girls basketball at Smithtown Christian, 6 p.m.

Mattituck boys basketball at Shoreham-Wading River, 6:15 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls basketball vs. Pierson, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Greenport boys basketball vs. Our Savior New American School, 4:30 p.m.

Southold boys basketball vs. Pierson, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 4