Mattituck’s Claire McKenzie nets 1,000th career point in blowout win

Claire McKenzie with her parents after reaching 1,000 career points. (Credit: Bill Landon photo)

Claire McKenzie had a ball on Wednesday night.

Actually, she had three balls that she took home after a milestone moment for the Mattituck High School girls’ basketball team.

McKenzie scored a game-high 21 points and became the fifth girl in school history to reach 1,000 points in the Tuckers’ 51-26 home victory over Port Jefferson.

After the senior forward turned a steal into a layup for her milestone point with 4:42 remaining in the second quarter, the game was stopped as senior guard Fiona Dunn gave her a pink basketball. After the final buzzer, McKenzie’s parents, Erica and Alex, presented their daughter with a silver ball. She was also awarded the game ball, including 1,000 pieces of Sour Patch candy.

“My mind’s all over the place, but mostly I just feel super relieved,” McKenzie said. “Countless hours in the gym from fifth grade. It was always my dream to score 1,000 points. The second I got that steal, I just knew it was going to happen. It felt great.”

McKenzie was gifted a pink and a silver ball after reaching her milestone. (Credit: Bill Landon photo)

There was great anticipation as the gymnasium had a festive environment. The Mattituck marching band was in the stands, entertaining spectators with various tunes.

The 5-foot-10 McKenzie admitted she was nervous. Entering the Suffolk County League VII game, she needed eight points to join an exclusive club.

“We’ve been posting online for so many people to come,” she said. “I knew that there would be close to 100 more people in the audience, friends and family. I didn’t want to disappoint. It was constantly running through my head: what if I don’t score these eight points? That’ll just be embarrassing. I was definitely hard on myself and a little nervous, but after I made a couple, I got into my groove.”

After scoring a basket in the first quarter, McKenzie put away two field goals in the second, boosting her total to 998 with 5:01 left.

Claire McKenzie scores her 1,000th career point. (Credit: Bill Landon photo)

Less than a minute later, with Mattituck deploying a 3-2 defense, McKenzie got her opportunity. Junior guard Julie Friedman possessed the ball for the Royals (0-14, 0-8) on the right flank before passing it across the court.

“I could tell that the girl was open on the wing,” McKenzie said. “She was looking at her like she was about to pass. I love jumping balls, so I went out and jumped for it, and ran as fast as I could. My only goal was to score that basket.”

On a layup.

McKenzie’s teammates mobbed and hugged her at the gym’s north wall. Senior forward Grace Quinn gave her best friend a big hug.

“I just started crying,” McKenzie said. “I couldn’t hold it in any longer. Just everything came out of me.”

That was understandable. After all, how many high school athletes score 1,000 points in basketball?

Head coach Steve Van Doo then addressed the crowd.

Claire McKenzie jumps into teammates arms during emotional night. (Credit: Bill Landon photo)

“Today we celebrate something extraordinary, not just a number on a scoreboard, but a journey of dedication, resilience and heart,” he said. “Scoring 1,000 points is an achievement few ever reach, and she has done it through countless early mornings, late practices, and moments when quitting would have been easier than continuing. Every point represents discipline. Every basket reflects confidence. And every game shows her love for the sport.

“Today, we recognize her not only as a scorer, but as a leader, a competitor and an inspiration. … Your impact goes beyond numbers.”

McKenzie, who was fouled on the play, converted the free throw.

McKenzie wipes away tears after accomplishing rare feat. (Credit: Mattituck High School courtesy photo)

Not bad for someone whose No. 1 sport is lacrosse. McKenzie, one of the key players of the defending county Class D champions, will attend Rollins College this fall.

“It’s such an achievement,” she said. “It kind of shows how athletic I am. Basketball… does help me with lacrosse. I started playing basketball in the fifth grade. That used to be my No. 1 sport, until I started picking up lacrosse. I just wanted to finish what I started. My dream was 1,000.”

At halftime, teammates tied four golden balloons — showing 1,000 — to the bench chairs.

To her teammates, McKenzie is more than a player.

Claire McKenzie’s classmates celebrate her achievement. (Credit: Mattituck High School courtesy photo)

“I look up to her a lot,” said freshman guard Bradyn Walling, who scored six points. “She’s a very nice, sweet person. She helped me a lot through basketball, and not just as a player, as a friend. Anytime I make a mistake, she pumps me up and makes sure I’m okay. She always gives me great advice.”

Grace Quinn and McKenzie compete together in three sports, including volleyball and lacrosse.

“It made me really emotional because we’ve talked about her getting 1,000 points, probably since eighth grade,” Quinn said. “I’m so proud of her. She puts in so much work. She’s so deserving of it. Seeing it is like a full circle moment to when we were younger.”

McKenzie influenced both ends of the court. She grabbed 15 rebounds, blocked four shots, made three steals, and added two assists.

The Tuckers’ season (3-11, 3-5) hasn’t gone the way McKenzie expected. As a sophomore, she was a member of the Class B championship team. Mattituck lost in last year’s final.

“It’s been like a roller coaster,” she said. “We’ve had our ups and downs, but I think we’re finally on track to keep winning and keep going harder. That’s the goal.”