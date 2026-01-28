Village BID targets empty storefronts, key issues in revitalization plan

Village of Greenport. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

The Greenport Business Improvement District is working on five initiatives focusing on key issues throughout the village — with number one being empty storefronts.

The initiatives were decided upon after surveying its members late last summer. BID president Richard Vandenburgh said that, after the survey, he and the board whittled down the list of issues to the five that are most significant to focus on right away: vacancies, holiday street lighting, security, street cleaning and garbage removal, and the village ice skating rink.

Mr. Vandenburgh shared that the BID is working on a presentation to show the board of trustees what the group’s exact plans are as soon as February. He said the presentation will also show how much the BID can budget for each initiative. The BID, he said, will allocate money from its special reserves.

“The idea behind this five-point initiative is to continue to build on the transparency issue of what the BID is doing, as well as trying to bring forth some much-needed leadership in our village and district,” Mr. Vandenburgh said.

Greenport has had several businesses shut their doors over the past few months. Di Angela Leather Goods and Accessories closed after nearly four decades on Dec. 24. Kharmah, a longtime boutique on Main Street, and Tea and Tchotchkes both closed last year as well. The Market will also be closing on Jan. 31.

The former Arcade Department Store in Greenport still features the iconic lettering in this file photo from 2021. (Credit: file photo)

The Arcade Department Store has sat vacant since 2017. Mayor Kevin Stuessi said there are several interesting ways to divide up the prime location, including residential up top.

“I’ve talked to the owners there numerous times, and I’m hopeful that somewhere between them and some prospective tenants or buyers, they’ll find something that works out economically for everybody,” Mr. Stuessi said.

Mr. Vandenburgh stated there are several components to addressing the vacancy question. He said businesses need to want to set up and invest in the area; a municipality has to be welcoming, cooperative and helpful; and landlords have to be willing and flexible to afford rental space.

The BID is planning on working with a commercial broker to attempt to expand outreach. The decision on who to work with will be made on Jan. 31.

“It’s all of these components and amenities in our village that keep people coming to the village in the months where the business is the slowest,” said Mr. Vandenburgh. “Maybe an ice skating rink would be a good idea, if we had that to bring people into the village.”

Governor Kathy Hochul presents Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi a check for Greenport Ice Rink. (Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul courtesy photo)

Gov. Kathy Hochul awarded the village a $1.2 million grant in August 2024 to support the construction of a new ice rink, which was estimated to cost roughly $1.8 million total. Mr. Stuessi said at the time that the village was aiming to open the rink by 2026.

Mr. Stuessi said the village has had some interest from the business community to partner and help fundraise the remaining amount. He said some fundraising initiatives are going to be announced in the coming months.

The holiday street lights initiative, Mr. Vandenburgh said, would include a proposal to have a much broader installation and incorporation of them throughout the village. He said it would allow the village to be illuminated throughout the year for all events, including St. Patrick’s Day, Valentine’s Day, the Fire Department Parade, Easter, Fourth of July, the Maritime Festival.

The group will also be proposing to employ a BID-specific street cleaner contractor who will make sure that the district is looking tidy during peak times when trash cans are overflowing.

Also, the BID is “going to propose incorporating new trash cans that will look nice, look uniform, be easy to maintain, and be consistent with the rest of Southold Town, as well as having somebody maintain the streets and sidewalks, making sure things stay clean, cooperating with and collaborating with the village,” Mr. Vandenburgh said.

When it comes to safety, Mr. Vandenburgh said the proposals include working more closely with the Southold Police Department and creating additional security measures in certain areas, such as the Adams Street parking lot and Mitchell Park. He said the idea is not to have a person there, but a monitored, electronic way of alerting if something is awry.

“I wanted to make sure that we stay focused on achievable, most important issues first, and then we can go to secondary issues next,” said Mr. Vandenburgh. “Any one of these initiatives also cannot be spoken of without making sure that we include the fact that we have to do some grant writing.”

He said the BID is always looking for engagement from residents who are willing to collaborate and help facilitate the overall mission. The hope is that some of these initiatives will garner interest from the community as well.